Diablo 4 error codes and what they mean

Diablo 4 error codes indicate that something has gone wrong with the game, and 316719 is the main issue seen so far indicating connection with the servers has been lost. There have been a number of error codes encountered already, which isn't surprising for Diablo 4 as it relies completely on servers that will be dealing with unusually high traffic levels during its initial availability. If you're trying to access the Diablo 4 beta and are running into these problems then it can be incredibly frustrating, as there's only limited time to play it before the servers go offline again, so follow the information below to fix error codes in Diablo 4 if a solution is available.

Diablo 4 error code 316719

"There was an error. (Code 316719)"

Diablo 4 error code 316719 means that your connection to the servers has been lost, which is often preceded by a warning in the top left corner of your screen that the game is attempting to re-establish connection to the servers. Usually this is not due to a problem at your end, but rather a result of heavy server strain leading to disconnection. Unfortunately this was seen a number of times during the initial beta period, and would often persist when players tried to reconnect. The only way to fix this is to log off from the main menu or restart the game, both of which will put you back into the queue for login, but as Blizzard are working to improve long queues and connection issues this will hopefully become less of a problematic issue going forward.

Diablo 4 error code 395002

"Your account is currently locked. Please wait a few minutes and try again. (Code 395002)"

If you see this Diablo 4 error code then don't panic, as although it sounds bad this is most likely a misattributed issue due to initial server congestion. If you aren't able to reconnect within a few minutes, then try logging off from the main menu or restarting the game, and the problem should resolve itself or at least move on to a different error code. If you are continually being told your account is locked, you may need to contact Blizzard support (opens in new tab) for further assistance.

Diablo 4 error code 34200 / 34202

"Game servers are not available. Please try again later. (Code 34200 / 34202)"

This Diablo 4 error code means that the servers are currently offline, or are otherwise inaccessible. If you're trying to play the beta outside of the designated availability times then you'll see this message, and if you're not sure when is the Diablo 4 beta then we've got all of the details you need in our separate guide.

