How to defeat Diablo 4 Realmwalkers and complete Seething Realms

Diablo 4 Realmwalkers are a formidable new foe, summoned to Sanctuary by the hatred of Mephisto, and it's impossible to miss these lumbering colossi as they stomp through regions to cause terror. They're an important addition to Diablo 4, as when defeated they spawn portals to the Seething Realm, where you can battle through special dungeons to earn powerful Seething Opal Elixirs. You also need to defeat a Realmwalker and complete a Seething Realm to progress a Vessel of Hatred questline, so here's everything you need to know to complete those tasks.

How to defeat a Realmwalker in Diablo 4

To defeat a Realmwalker in Diablo 4, you first need to watch out for a notification of Hatred Rising in a particular region, then search the map for the icon and prompt shown above. These events happen intermittently, so if you don't currently have that icon showing then go and work on some other tasks until it appears – there should be a Realmwalker spawning somewhere every 15 minutes, with a second Realmwalker also appearing in Nahantu once per hour. Once you have a location, you must head there before the timer expires and then look for the gigantic Realmwalker lumbering around the area.

Once you locate a Diablo 4 Realmwalker, you need to complete a three stage battle to defeat it. It will initially be invulnerable to direct attacks, but you can damage it by eliminating the Bloodbound Guardians providing it with protection. After a period of movement the Realmwalker will reach a ritual site, where it will form three Hatred Spires that must be destroyed quickly to stop the beast from gaining too much power. With those pillars taken out, you can then focus on the Realmwalker itself as it is now exposed to direct damage, so whittle down that health bar until it is defeated.

How to complete a Seething Realm in Diablo 4

With the Realmwalker defeated, a portal will be left behind that can be used to access the Seething Realm. This will only remain open for a limited time, so don't delay interacting with it if you want to access the special dungeons beyond.

After fighting through the initial waves of monsters you'll arrive at a Realm Gate, where you must make an offering to choose the type of Seething Opals you'll acquire as a reward for completing the rest of the Seething Realm dungeon. The options are as follows:

Seething Opals of Gold - 1 Iron Chunk

- 1 Iron Chunk Seething Opals of Equipment - 25 Murmuring Obols

- 25 Murmuring Obols Seething Opals of Materials - 5 Murmuring Obols

- 5 Murmuring Obols Seething Opals of Torment Challenges* - 200 Sigil Powder

- 200 Sigil Powder Seething Opals of Socketables** - 3 Angelbreath

* only available at Torment Difficulty 1 or higher.

** only available if you have the Vessel of Hatred expansion, at Penitent Difficulty or higher, and are in a Nahantu-based Seething Realm.

Each of these Seething Opals is an Elixir that can be consumed from your inventory, providing 30 minutes of benefits including a 15% XP boost, accumulated Zakarum Remnants favor from kills, and additional item drops from enemies that are dictated by the type of Seething Opal activated.

As you make your way through the Seething Realm, you'll encounter various Seething Approach portals. Interacting with some of these is required to continue your progress in the dungeon, while others take you to optional areas with more enemies to slay and additional rewards to collect.

Reach the Seething Wellspring at the end of the dungeon, then slay the Elite enemies who are protecting it to complete the Seething Realm in Diablo 4. Open the chests to claim your reward items including the Seething Opals, then teleport out of the dungeon and return to Sanctuary.

