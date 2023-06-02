Diablo 4 map, regions and all of Sanctuary

The Diablo 4 map shows a large section of one of Sanctuary’s continents, including the regions of the Fractured Peaks, Kehjistan, and Scoglen. It’s a huge map full of winding paths, towns and settlements of varying size, and plenty of dungeons to explore. The main Diablo 4 quests will have you going all over in search of ways to thwart Lilith’s plans, giving you opportunities to meet new allies, face dangerous foes, and find unique resources. Here’s a complete Diablo 4 map for you to look at to help you explore.

Diablo 4 full Sanctuary map

(Image credit: Blizzard Enterainment)

Diablo 4 takes place in the world of Sanctuary and its five regions. You’ll start your journey in the freezing cold Fractured Peaks but you can more or less freely explore once you’ve completed the prologue.



Be aware that level restrictions will make certain areas within regions harder at first, but eventually every location scales to your level anyway. Here are the five regions and some rough guidelines on what level you should be when entering, although you will find that some areas have areas of lower levels or even significantly higher levels:

Fractured Peaks: level 1+

Scosglen: level 10+

Dry Steppes: level 15+

Kehjistan: level 20+

Hawezar: level 35+

As you explore new locations within the regions, the fog covering the map will gradually clear and certain discoveries will remain marked on the map – for example, dungeons, strongholds, Waypoints for Diablo 4 fast travel, and any vendors in towns and cities are permanently marked on the map. Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith remain marked on the map but only after you’ve discovered them, and cellars only appear on the map when you’re nearby.



Also, an important note on strongholds: these are high-level areas compared to the rest of a region, and they always remain two levels higher than your current level, even when you catch up. This makes them especially difficult, so be aware when wandering into a stronghold!



