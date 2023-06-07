What Diablo 4 Murmuring Obols are for and how to get them

Diablo 4 Murmuring Obols are one of the main currencies in Diablo 4 but, unlike Gold, they can only be spent on randomized items at Purveyors of Curiosities. These Obols are also much harder to come by in Diablo 4 compared to Gold since they drop only from events, and you can hold a limited quantity. That means it can be quite easy to fill your pouch, so you need to know exactly how you can spend Diablo 4 Obols and get more, which I’ve detailed below.

How to get Diablo 4 Obols and increase your capacity

Murmuring Obols can only be earned by completing World Events in Diablo 4, and you always get 35 Obols in each event loot chest! Furthermore, completing the event’s mastery challenge improves the loot you get but does not increase the number of Obols you receive. You can check how many Obols you have by looking in the ‘Stats & Materials’ section of your Character menu.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The best way to quickly farm Obols is to find and complete any World Events you can, fast travel back to the capital of the region you’re in, then go back out and find more events to complete. Although, it’s important to remember that you can hold up to 500 Obols at once, and there are only a couple of ways you can increase your Obol carrying capacity:

Some Altars of Lilith increase your Obol capacity by five.

increase your Obol capacity by five. Reaching Region Level 4 increases you Obol capacity by 80. If you reach level 4 in all five regions, that’s an extra 400 Obols you can carry.

Where to spend Obols in Diablo 4

To spend your hard-earned Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4, you need to visit vendors called Purveyors of Curiosities. There’s one purveyor in each of the five capital cities and a couple of others in smaller settlements – the two that you’ll likely find first are in Kyovashad and Yelesna.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you’ve found a Purveyor of Curiosities, you can effectively gamble your Obols on randomized weapons, armor, and other gear items that are relevant to your class. In exchange for your Obols, you’ll receive a piece of gear with random affixes and other stats – it could be an incredible Legendary item or something terrible that you’ll sell or salvage immediately. As well as gear, you can also buy Diablo 4 Whispering Keys for Silent Chests – no gambling Obols for these, thankfully. Here’s a list of every item category you can buy and the Obol cost:

Two-handed Weapon (Axes and Hammers for example) – 75 Obols

One-handed Weapon (Axes, Maces, and Swords for example) – 50 Obols

Off-hand Weapons (Druid Totems, for example) – 40 Obols

Helm – 40 Obols

Chest Armor – 40 Obols

Gloves – 40 Obols

Boots – 40 Obols

Pants – 40 Obols

Whispering Key – 20 Obols

