How to get the KCD2 Phantom Horse

The KCD2 Phantom Horse, or Ghost Horse, has been added to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 as part of the Brushes with Death DLC. That being said, it's not the main questline with the artist Voyta that lets you find the Phantom Horse, but a new side quest unrelated to that called the Executioner's Pride. During this quest there'll be a window where you can obtain the Phantom Horse, which is one of the best horses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. If you want to know its location and how it can be obtained, I've scouted ahead and found where to get the KCD2 Phantom Horse for you, the grizzliest steed of all of Bohemia.

How to get the Phantom Horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The KCD2 Phantom Horse is found as part of "The Executioner's Pride" side quest that's a part of the Brushes with Death DLC. To get it, you need to do the following:

Progress the game until you reach the Kuttenberg Region. Go to the Hole in the Wall tavern in East Kuttenberg City and speak to the Bartender, Mole, for a tip on the quest itself. Go to the quest marker on the house East of the City to find the Blacksmith, Heinz. Heinz will ask you to find four ingredients for a blessed sword, including a ghostly horseshoe associated with the rumoured Phantom Horse. Head to the marked area Southeast of Grund and wait until midnight. The Phantom Horse will appear. Follow it to the corpse of its former master. Interact with it to take the ghostly horseshoe, then again to mount it. Take it to a Horse Dealer to make it your own horse for the claim cost.

This doesn't negatively or positively impact the actual quest in any way, and you can continue on from that point regardless of what you do.

KCD2 Phantom Horse stats

The Phantom Horse has the following stats in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

Stamina: 194

194 Capacity: 413

413 Speed: 43

43 Courage: 24

24 Value: 3810 Groschen

While not quite the best in any one stat, Phantom Horse has no bad stats at all, plus he looks cool in a way that most other horses don't, with a stringy, ghoulish mane and battle wounds across him. Phantom Horse is definitely a solid option for those looking for a late-game mount, especially as you don't have to steal him off anybody: he's just waiting to be claimed.

