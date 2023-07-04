How to get the Diablo 4 Prime Gaming rewards

The Diablo 4 Prime Gaming rewards haven't been officially revealed yet, but thanks to leaks we already know what will be included when they launch on July 6, as part of the Prime Day gaming deals in 2023. At that time you'll be able to claim the Brackish Fetch mount armor bundle for free, which is currently purchasable for 800 Platinum, though depending on your progress in Diablo 4 you may not be able to use the included items straight away. If you're an Amazon subscriber and want to pick up some free cosmetics, then here's everything you need to know about the Prime Gaming rewards in Diablo 4.

How to claim Prime Gaming rewards in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Amazon)

To claim the Diablo 4 Prime Gaming rewards, you need to wait for them to go live on July 6. After that point, visit the Prime Gaming home page then look for the Diablo 4 section, which will have changed from "Coming soon" to having a "Claim" button against it. Hit that Claim button once logged into your Amazon account, and you'll be taken through the process to collect your reward – this will likely involve connecting your Battle.net account to Prime Gaming, so the items can be delivered to you in-game.

What are the Diablo 4 Prime Gaming rewards?

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Diablo 4 Prime Gaming rewards consist of three items, which are all part of the overall Brackish Fetch mount armor set that would otherwise set you back 800 Platinum. Inspired by the Hunters of the Drowned on the coast of Scosglen, this bundle contains the following:

Scales of the Dead Sea mount armor

mount armor Mariner Will mount trophy

mount trophy Dead Sea Vessel mount trophy

The Scales of the Dead Sea armor drapes seaweed over your ride, while the Mariner Will trophy adds a barnacled statue head and the Dead Sea Vessel attaches a similarly crustaceaned container. These are all cosmetic items and the set does not include a mount, so you'll need to own one before you can put any of them into action. As noted in our separate guide, you can't get a Diablo 4 horse until you're nearing the end of Act 3 and have completed the "Donan's Favor" quest, so although you can claim this bundle as soon as it's available you may need to make further progress before you can use the items it includes.

