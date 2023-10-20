How to get the Diablo 4 Accursed Touch and farm Hunter's Acclaim

The Diablo 4 Accursed Touch power is a good one to have in your Sanguine Circle, and you get it by killing monsters to earn Hunter's Acclaim. Once you've completed the first few quests in the new Season of Blood story in Diablo 4, you'll have access to the Hunter's Acclaim board, which allows you climb through the tiers and get rewards by slaying vampiric monsters in new Blood Harvest zones. However, you'll need to get up to Tier 9 to get the Diablo 4 Accursed Touch power, so here's what you need to know about getting it and how you can get Hunter's Acclaim quickly.

How to unlock the Accursed Touch power in Diablo 4 (Image: © Blizzard Entertainment) To get the Accursed Touch power so that you can add it to your Sanguine Circle, you need to reach Tier 9 on the Hunter's Acclaim board during Diablo 4 Season 2. To do that, the short answer is you need to venture into Blood Harvest zones to participate in events and kill monsters. Lots of monsters.

There will always be one Blood Harvest area on the Diablo 4 map marked in blue. Every Blood Harvest lasts for one hour, so travel to the marked area and get stabbing. Each monster you kill has a chance to give you +1 Hunter's Acclaim, which gets added to your total at the board. Although there are a few other ways of getting Hunter's Acclaim which I'll cover further down.

You can head back to the Hunter's Acclaim board in any major town to check on your progress and collect any rewards from the tiers you've completed. Obviously, Tier 9 will take a while to reach but the Accursed Touch is a great Diablo 4 Vampiric Power to have, giving you a chance to inflict Vampiric Curses on enemies that can spread and store the souls of their victims for later attacks. Beyond Tier 9, you'll get all sorts of Legendary rewards, such as armor pieces, weapons, and reward caches.

How to farm Hunter's Acclaim in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

As I've said, Hunter's Acclaim is gathered pretty much entirely through killing monsters in Blood Harvest zones, so you need to kill as many monsters as possible as quickly as possible to climb through the tiers. Here are a few tips to helping you slay these vampiric monsters:

Seek tougher enemies to fight: The more powerful the monster, the more Hunter's Acclaim they'll grant you.

The more powerful the monster, the more Hunter's Acclaim they'll grant you. Complete any events in the Blood Harvest zone : Events are a great source of endless waves of enemies and often feature powerful boss-like monsters to fight.

: Events are a great source of endless waves of enemies and often feature powerful boss-like monsters to fight. Use Blood Lures at Sanguine Altars : You'll occasionally pick up lures from killing monsters in Blood Harvest zones. Use them at these altars to attract Blood Seekers that give you extra Hunter's Acclaim and Seeker Keys you can use on special chests.

: You'll occasionally pick up lures from killing monsters in Blood Harvest zones. Use them at these altars to attract Blood Seekers that give you extra Hunter's Acclaim and Seeker Keys you can use on special chests. Burn corpse piles and help villagers in the Blood Harvest area: You might stumble upon villagers in danger or corpse piles that you can interact with. Do so and you'll get easy Hunter's Acclaim.

