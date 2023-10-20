The Diablo 4 Potent Vows objective is currently bugged

If you're trying to do the Diablo 4 Potent Vow objective, you might have found that it's not progressing, despite wearing a piece of armor with five Pacts. The challenge is currently bugged for a seemingly small proportion of players. Conveniently, you don't have to complete every Diablo 4 seasonal challenge in a chapter to move onto the next one, so the Diablo 4 Potent Vows challenge can at least be safely skipped.

The Potent Vow challenge in Diablo 4 isn't working

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Some players have found that the Diablo 4 Potent Vows objective, which requires you to equip a piece of Pact Armor with five filled Pact slots, is bugged and won't progress. To clarify, this challenge found in Chapter 3 of the Diablo 4 Season 2 Journey tasks you with equipping a piece of Pact Armor that says "Pacts Granted 5/5" on your character. You can also add a standalone Pact onto an armor piece that can take one to bump it up to five Pacts. This issue seems to be affecting only a small portion of players and doesn't have a fix or workaround right now.

Thankfully, it's not an essential objective to complete, as you don't need to complete all 13 Chapter 3 challenges to get onto Chapter 4. Although, it is worth pointing out that the Chapter 4 objective 'In Agreement' tasks you with equipping a piece of Pact Armor with five of the same Pacts on it, and is unfortunately prone to the same progression-blocking bug.

I've not found any official word or acknowledgement of the bug from the Diablo 4 team at Blizzard, but hopefully this Potent Vows bug should be fixed soon, even if it isn't totally game-breaking. While you work through the Season of Blood Journey objectives, make sure you also check out Blood Harvest events to help you get the Diablo 4 Accursed Touch power and all the other Diablo 4 Vampiric Powers.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.