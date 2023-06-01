How to repair gear in Diablo 4 and durability explained

To repair Diablo 4 weapons and armor and restore durability back to 100, you need to visit and pay a blacksmith to sort you out. If you’re bashing your head against a particularly difficult Diablo 4 dungeon or stronghold and keep dying, your gear’s durability will degrade with each death. If a piece of gear reaches zero durability it’ll break, so you should definitely bail out and get your gear repaired. Here’s everything you need to know about repairing weapons and armor in Diablo 4 to restore their durability.

How to fix Diablo 4 weapon and armor durability You can repair a weapon or armor piece’s durability by visiting a blacksmith in a town. Open the blacksmith’s menu and switch to the ‘Repair’ tab. Here you have the option to choose something directly in your inventory to repair, repair all equipped items, or repair all items. All these options fully restore the durability of all selected items.

Blacksmiths need to make a living so repairing any item will cost you gold, although the amount varies based on what’s being repaired, its rarity, and how much durability needs to be restored to get it back to 100. You’ll find Blacksmiths in pretty much any town but make sure you’ve got plenty of Waypoints unlocked for Diablo 4 fast travel – blacksmiths are marked on the map with an anvil icon. Remember you can also salvage Diablo 4 gear to get resources, materials, and transmog options to customize your dungeon drip.

Diablo 4 item durability explained

In Diablo 4, all weapons and armor have 100 durability points and you lose 10 points on all your currently equipped gear each time you die – excluding rings and amulets as these do not have durability stats. You can see the durability stat towards the bottom of an item's description box.



If any item reaches zero durability it’ll break, removing any stats, buffs, or bonuses that it provides. Thankfully, broken items aren’t lost forever and can still be repaired, but it’s obviously best to not let this happen unless you’ve got spare armor and weapons you can switch to. And the best way to maintain item durability and avoid repairs is to not die – easy, right?!

