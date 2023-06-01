How to leave a Diablo 4 dungeon

Once you’ve fought your way through a Diablo 4 dungeon, there are several ways you can teleport out

To leave Diablo 4 dungeons, you can use one of a few fast travel methods to end up safely in the nearest city or just outside the dungeon. Dungeons are everywhere in Diablo 4, and since they’re usually full of good loot, including powerful class-specific Aspects to help your builds, you’ll be doing a lot of them. That’s why it’s important to know how to get out quickly, saving you walking back through to escape, so here are all the ways you can exit a Diablo 4 dungeon.

How to get out of dungeons in Diablo 4

After getting through an entire dungeon in Diablo 4, you can easily get out of it with one of these ways, saving you from trudging back the way you came:

- Fast travel to the nearest major town in your current region. On controller, tap D-Pad Down to begin teleporting to the closest major town, such as Kyovashad, Cerrigar, or Ked Bardu. This method works all of the time, making it a good emergency bailout, although it does obviously set you back.

- Fast travel to the dungeon’s entrance on the map or use the ‘Leave Dungeon’ emote. Open the map and select the entrance to the dungeon. This will teleport you to just outside the entrance in the overworld. Alternatively, open your emote wheel and choose the ‘Leave Dungeon’ emote to teleport out to the same place.

Be aware that sometimes the dungeon entrance fast travel and emote methods might be unavailable, so make sure you’ve definitely cleared out the dungeon as best you can in case that restores those methods. Otherwise, using the quick Diablo 4 fast travel to reach the largest town will be your best bet.

