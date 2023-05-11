Diablo 4 Sorcerer build and class guide

These Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds will have you slinging spells and raining hell on your demonic foes with fire, ice, and lightning magic. Sorcerers are arguably the most powerful class in Diablo 4, thanks to their immense skills and unique Enchantment passives. However, this comes at a cost as Sorcerers lack mobility and resilience, so it’s definitely the glass cannon class. But there’s plenty of room to experiment when it comes to builds, and with this much destructive power you can wipe everything out before it has a chance to get you first. Look below to find a basic explanation of the class’s capabilities and two Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds that blend the magic types together to get the best out of them.

Diablo 4 Sorcerer guide

The Sorcerer class is Diablo 4’s dedicated spellcaster class and goes all-in on slinging destructive elemental spells. These come in Pyromancy, Frost, and Shock flavors, allowing Sorcerers to deal damage and apply Status Ailments in all kinds of ways, from Burning damage-over-time to immobilizing Freeze effects. Sorcerers also get to convert some of their abilities into exceptional passive thanks to the Enchantment system, which allows for some great variation in builds. However, this potency means Sorcerers are much weaker in other areas, so make sure you stay safe in those dungeons! Look at this rundown of everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Sorcerer:

Role: Super spellcaster, elemental damage types, high ranged damage

Super spellcaster, elemental damage types, high ranged damage Skill Resource: Mana

Mana Class mechanic: Enchantments – convert certain active skills that you have unlocked into powerful passive effects to enhance your build.

convert certain active skills that you have unlocked into powerful passive effects to enhance your build. Sorcerer weapons : Staves (two-handed), Daggers, Wands, Focuses

: Staves (two-handed), Daggers, Wands, Focuses Statistic effects for Sorcerers: Intelligence increases a Sorcerer’s skill damage, Dexterity increases Critical Strike chance, and Willpower improves Mana regeneration.

increases a Sorcerer’s skill damage, increases Critical Strike chance, and improves Mana regeneration. Damage types: Lightning, Fire, Cold

Lightning, Fire, Cold Status Ailments used by Sorcerers: Barrier, Burning, Chill, Crackling Energy, Frozen, Immune, Stunned, Unstoppable, Vulnerable

Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds

By effectively mixing and matching the three magic types available to Sorcerers, you can create some varied and versatile builds. Pyromancy is great for damage, while Frost is better for crowd control, and Lightning mixes in some multi-target damage with stunning. With this in mind, I’ve laid out two builds that combine two elements together to try and get the most out of them without. The first is a damage build that uses fire and lightning skills to annihilate foes, while the second focuses heavily on ice powers to freeze demons in place before scorching them with flaming summons:

Diablo 4 Sorcerer fire and lightning build

The Sorcerer class has some excellent damage capabilities thanks to its incinerating Pyromancy magic and shocking Lightning magic. By using a mix of the two and some Enchantments, you’ll be spewing lots of fire with Fire Bolt and Incinerate while hopefully generating lots of Crackling Energy to deal damage automatically. This build does lack damage resistance and defense, however, so you’ll need to make good use of Teleport for safety. Here’s what you need for this elemental destroyer Diablo 4 Sorcerer build:

Fire Bolt : Hurl a flaming bolt, dealing low damage and Burning for additional moderate damage over 8 seconds.

: Hurl a flaming bolt, dealing low damage and Burning for additional moderate damage over 8 seconds. Enhanced Fire Bolt : Fire Bolt pierces through burning enemies.

: Fire Bolt pierces through burning enemies. Glinting Fire Bolt : Critical Strikes with Fire Bolt increase the Burning damage you deal to the enemy by 20% for 4 seconds.

: Critical Strikes with Fire Bolt increase the Burning damage you deal to the enemy by 20% for 4 seconds. Spark : Launch a bolt of lightning that shocks an enemy 4 times, dealing low damage with each hit. Use as an Enchantment – Killing an enemy has a 10% chance to form a Crackling Energy.

: Launch a bolt of lightning that shocks an enemy 4 times, dealing low damage with each hit. Use as an Enchantment – Killing an enemy has a 10% chance to form a Crackling Energy. Incinerate : Channel a beam of fire, Burning enemies with moderate damage each second. Damage per second increases over 4 seconds by around 36%. Mana Cost: 20 per second.

: Channel a beam of fire, Burning enemies with moderate damage each second. Damage per second increases over 4 seconds by around 36%. Mana Cost: 20 per second. Enhanced Incinerate : While channeling Incinerate, you Burn enemies around you for 15% of the damage per second.

: While channeling Incinerate, you Burn enemies around you for 15% of the damage per second. Destructive Incinerate : Enemies deal 20% less damage while Burning from Incinerate.

: Enemies deal 20% less damage while Burning from Incinerate. Devastation : Your Maximum Mana is increased by 3.

: Your Maximum Mana is increased by 3. Teleport : Transform into lightning, becoming Unstoppable and surging to the target location, dealing damage around you upon arrival.

: Transform into lightning, becoming Unstoppable and surging to the target location, dealing damage around you upon arrival. Enhanced Teleport : Teleport's cooldown is decreased by 0.5 seconds per enemy hit, up to 3 seconds.

: Teleport's cooldown is decreased by 0.5 seconds per enemy hit, up to 3 seconds. Shimmering Teleport : After Teleporting, you gain 30% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds.

: After Teleporting, you gain 30% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds. Glass Cannon : (PASSIVE) You deal 6% increased damage but take 3% more damage.

: You deal 6% increased damage but take 3% more damage. Lightning Spear : Conjure a spear of lightning that seeks out enemies for 6 seconds, dealing low damage per hit. Use as an Enchantment – Absorbing Cracking Energy has a 10% chance to conjure a Lightning Spear.

: Conjure a spear of lightning that seeks out enemies for 6 seconds, dealing low damage per hit. Use as an Enchantment – Absorbing Cracking Energy has a 10% chance to conjure a Lightning Spear. Enhanced Lightning Spear : After Critically Striking, Lightning Spear gains a 5% increased stacking Critical Strike Chance for its duration.

: After Critically Striking, Lightning Spear gains a 5% increased stacking Critical Strike Chance for its duration. Summoned Lightning Spear : Collecting Crackling Energy increases the damage of your next Lightning Spear cast by 20%, up to 100%.

: Collecting Crackling Energy increases the damage of your next Lightning Spear cast by 20%, up to 100%. Align the Elements : (PASSIVE) You gain 5% Damage Reduction against Elites for each second you haven't taken damage from one, up to 50%.

: You gain 5% Damage Reduction against Elites for each second you haven't taken damage from one, up to 50%. Mana Shield : Every time you spend 100 Mana, you gain 5% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds.

: Every time you spend 100 Mana, you gain 5% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds. Static Discharge : Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Shock Skills have up to a 5% chance to form a Crackling Energy.

: Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Shock Skills have up to a 5% chance to form a Crackling Energy. Invigorating Conduit : Upon absorbing Crackling Energy, you gain 4 Mana.

: Upon absorbing Crackling Energy, you gain 4 Mana. Inferno : Summon a fiery serpent that continually constricts the target area, Burning enemies and dealing massive damage over 8 seconds.

: Summon a fiery serpent that continually constricts the target area, Burning enemies and dealing massive damage over 8 seconds. Prime Inferno : Inferno repeatedly Pulls Enemies to its center.

: Inferno repeatedly Pulls Enemies to its center. Supreme Inferno : While Inferno is active, your Pyromancy Skills cost no Mana.

: While Inferno is active, your Pyromancy Skills cost no Mana. Fiery Surge : Killing a Burning enemy increases your Mana Regeneration by 10% for 3 seconds.

: Killing a Burning enemy increases your Mana Regeneration by 10% for 3 seconds. Coursing Currents : (PASSIVE) Hitting enemies with Shock Skills increases your Critical Strike Chance by 1%. Resets upon getting a Critical Strike.

: Hitting enemies with Shock Skills increases your Critical Strike Chance by 1%. Resets upon getting a Critical Strike. Overflowing Energy: Crackling Energy hits 1 additional enemy. Each time Crackling Energy hits an enemy, your Shock Skill cooldowns are reduced by 0.1 seconds, increased to 0.25 seconds against Elites.

Diablo 4 Sorcerer ice and fire serpent build

The focus for this build is the Sorcerer’s powerful crowd control and Barrier abilities that come with its ice-based skills. Using things like Frozen Orb, Frost Nova, and Ice Armor will mean this is a very defensive build as enemies will be frequently Chilled and Frozen. However, you can unlock a few Pyromancy skills to bring fiery explosions, a fire-breathing hydra, and a flaming serpent to the field. Here are the skills you should unlock for this Diablo 4 Sorcerer build:

Frost Bolt : Throw a bolt of frost at an enemy, dealing moderate damage and Chilling them for 15%.

: Throw a bolt of frost at an enemy, dealing moderate damage and Chilling them for 15%. Enhanced Frost Bolt : Frost Bolt has a 15% chance to explode on Chilled enemies, hitting surrounding enemies. Chance increased to 100% against Frozen enemies.

: Frost Bolt has a 15% chance to explode on Chilled enemies, hitting surrounding enemies. Chance increased to 100% against Frozen enemies. Flickering Frost Bolt : Frost Bolt makes Frozen enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

: Frost Bolt makes Frozen enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Fireball : Hurl an exploding ball of fire, dealing high damage to surrounding enemies. Use as an Enchantment – When you kill an enemy, they explode in a Fireball for 50% of its damage.

: Hurl an exploding ball of fire, dealing high damage to surrounding enemies. Use as an Enchantment – When you kill an enemy, they explode in a Fireball for 50% of its damage. Frozen Orb : Unleash an orb that Chills for 34% and expels piercing shards, dealing moderate damage overall. Upon expiration, Frozen Orb explodes, dealing even more damage and Chilling enemies for 9%.

: Unleash an orb that Chills for 34% and expels piercing shards, dealing moderate damage overall. Upon expiration, Frozen Orb explodes, dealing even more damage and Chilling enemies for 9%. Enhanced Frozen Orb : When cast above 50 Mana, Frozen Orb's explosion damage is increased by 30%.

: When cast above 50 Mana, Frozen Orb's explosion damage is increased by 30%. Greater Frozen Orb : Frozen Orb's explosion has a 25% chance to make all enemies hit Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Frozen Orb always makes Frozen enemies Vulnerable.

: Frozen Orb's explosion has a 25% chance to make all enemies hit Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Frozen Orb always makes Frozen enemies Vulnerable. Frost Nova : Unleash a torrent of frost, Freezing enemies around you for 2 seconds.

: Unleash a torrent of frost, Freezing enemies around you for 2 seconds. Enhanced Frost Nova : Killing enemies Frozen by Frost Nova reduces its Cooldown by 2 seconds, up to 6 second per cast.

: Killing enemies Frozen by Frost Nova reduces its Cooldown by 2 seconds, up to 6 second per cast. Mystical Frost Nova : Frost Nova makes enemies Vulnerable for 4 seconds, increased to 8 seconds against Bosses.

: Frost Nova makes enemies Vulnerable for 4 seconds, increased to 8 seconds against Bosses. Ice Armor : A Barrier of ice forms around you for 6 seconds, absorbing 30% of your Base Life in damage. While Ice Armor is active, 10% of your damage dealt is added to its Barrier.

: A Barrier of ice forms around you for 6 seconds, absorbing 30% of your Base Life in damage. While Ice Armor is active, 10% of your damage dealt is added to its Barrier. Enhanced Ice Armor : While Ice Armor is active, your Mana Regeneration is increased by 25%.

: While Ice Armor is active, your Mana Regeneration is increased by 25%. Mystical Ice Armor : Damage against Vulnerable enemies contributes 100% more to Ice Armor's Barrier.

: Damage against Vulnerable enemies contributes 100% more to Ice Armor's Barrier. Hydra : Summon a 3-headed Hydra for 12 seconds. Each head spits fire at a Nearby enemy, dealing moderate damage. Maximum 1 active Hydras at a time.

: Summon a 3-headed Hydra for 12 seconds. Each head spits fire at a Nearby enemy, dealing moderate damage. Maximum 1 active Hydras at a time. Enhanced Hydra : While Healthy, your casts of Hydra gain 1 additional head.

: While Healthy, your casts of Hydra gain 1 additional head. Align the Elements : You gain 5% Damage Reduction against Elites for each second you haven't taken damage from one, up to 50%.

: You gain 5% Damage Reduction against Elites for each second you haven't taken damage from one, up to 50%. Protection : Using a cooldown grants 10% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 5 seconds.

: Using a cooldown grants 10% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 5 seconds. Blizzard : Summon a frigid blizzard that deals very high damage and continually Chills enemies for 18% over 8 seconds. Use as an Enchantment – Every 15 seconds, a Blizzard forms over you and follows you for 6 seconds.

: Summon a frigid blizzard that deals very high damage and continually Chills enemies for 18% over 8 seconds. Use as an Enchantment – Every 15 seconds, a Blizzard forms over you and follows you for 6 seconds. Icy Veil : Your Barriers have a 5% increased duration.

: Your Barriers have a 5% increased duration. Cold Front : While you have a Barrier active, you apply 8% more Chill.

: While you have a Barrier active, you apply 8% more Chill. Inferno : Summon a fiery serpent that continually constricts the target area, Burning enemies and dealing massive damage over 8 seconds.

: Summon a fiery serpent that continually constricts the target area, Burning enemies and dealing massive damage over 8 seconds. Prime Inferno : Inferno repeatedly Pulls Enemies to its center.

: Inferno repeatedly Pulls Enemies to its center. Permafrost : Frost Skills deal 5% increased damage to Elites.

: Frost Skills deal 5% increased damage to Elites. Hoarfrost : You deal 3% increased damage to Chilled enemies, and 6% increased damage to Frozen enemies.

: You deal 3% increased damage to Chilled enemies, and 6% increased damage to Frozen enemies. Shatter: After Freeze expires, enemies explode for 25% of the damage you dealt to them while Frozen.

