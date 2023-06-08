How to get Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones

Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones are a crafting material that you can get from all sorts of beasts (unsurprisingly) and animals out in the wild. They don’t have many uses in Diablo 4 but one of the most important ones is for crafting the Light Healing Potion upgrade once you’ve reached Level 30. Crushed Beast Bones aren’t especially common either, but Cellars can be a great way to farm them. Here’s what you need to know about Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4 so that you can upgrade your potions and craft things.

Where to get Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones are a Monster Part that has a chance to drop after killing beasts, animals, and werebeasts – pretty much anything that isn’t obviously a demon or a human – or from various sources of random materials, such as Cellars, Dungeons, and bosses. You can check how many of these beast bones you have in the ‘Stats and Materials’ inventory menu on the Character screen.

How to farm Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4

While you can go out slaughtering the horrific wildlife of Sanctuary to try and get Crushed Beast Bones, the drop rate appears to be pretty low. A good alternative method is to try repeating Cellars over and over as the chests found at the end of these micro-dungeons usually spit out some kind of crafting material. In fact, on my first run of the Flooded Mine Cellar between Margrave and Yelesna, I got five Crushed Beast Bones.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

For a reasonably quick Crushed Beast Bones farm, I recommend repeatedly clearing the Flooded Mine and Hermit’s Abode Cellars to the east and west of Margrave respectively – clear one Cellar, teleport to Margrave, then clear the other Cellar, teleport back to Margrave, and repeat. The regions southeast of Kyovashad are generally pretty good for finding Cellars, so I’ve marked a bunch on the map above.



Note: You might have seen that a boss found in Scosglen called Gaspar Stilbian could be repeatedly farmed to get five Crushed Beast Bones, however, this appears to have been patched. Repeatedly killing him is no longer a worthwhile method of farming Crushed Beast Bones, but hitting Cellars is a good alternative and will get you plenty of other loot and XP along the way.



Once you’ve got the Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones, fast travel back to the nearest city and speak to the Alchemist there. Assuming you’ve gathered up the other ingredients and are Level 30, you can spend your Crushed Beast Bones on the Light Healing Potion upgrade.



