Where to find Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Baleful Fragments material is a key resource for crafting once you begin pushing towards the endgame. It's essential for creating the sort of Legendary weapons which can help you survive the more challenging World Tiers in Diablo 4 , and give you the advanced gear you'll need to survive the Nightmare of Helltide events which have no doubt begun to crop up across your Diablo 4 map . So let's get into where you can find Baleful Fragments, and how to use them, in Diablo 4 .

How to get a Baleful Fragment in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Baleful Fragment isn't dropped by enemies across Sanctuary or looted from Diablo 4 Silent Chests , instead this vital resource can only be obtained by recycling Legendary weapons, offhands, and shields via the Diablo 4 Salvage system. It's worth noting that in my tests, the Baleful Fragment only appears to drop from Legendary weapons with an item level over 400. That means it's unlikely you'll see these until you start getting closer to the Diablo 4 max level – or at least over character level 50.

How to farm Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard)

If you're looking to farm Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4, your best bet is to run dungeons for loot which can then be dismantled in bulk with a Blacksmith in any hub connected by one of the Diablo 4 waypoints – a little monotonous, but it's one of the best methods for leveling up fast in Diablo 4 and collecting lots of loot, especially if you can wrangle a few friends into your party.

Additionally, you could consider gambling some of your hard-earned Diablo 4 Murmuring Obols ; you can exchange 75 Obols for a two-handed weapon, 50 for a one-handed weapon, and 40 for an off-hand weapon with the Purveyor of Curiosities for a chance at earning powerful Legendary level gear.

How to use Baleful Fragment in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard)

You'll put Baleful Fragments behind the upgrade and imprinting of Legendary weapons with the Blacksmith and Occultist vendors. This crafting resource is hard to come by, so don't waste it until you really need it – think of tinkering with your weapons at this stage as a necessary extension to your work on the Diablo 4 Paragon Board.