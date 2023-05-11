How to defeat the Diablo 4 Den Mother

The Diablo 4 Den Mother is a tricky boss that's hiding away within the Light's Watch dungeon, though there's also a handy side quest you can pick up that leads you in the right direction to find it. It's worth making the effort to take down this formidable opponent in Diablo 4 for the loot you collect, but it's particularly beneficial for Sorcerers as you'll also unlock a legendary aspect for that class once the boss is eliminated. For everything you need to know about how to find and defeat the Den Mother in Diablo 4, read on.

How to find the Den Mother in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Diablo 4 Den Mother is found within the Light's Watch dungeon, but if you're heading there then you might as well pick up the related side quest first. To get that, visit Margrave town to the south of Kyovashad and look for Zalan Coste, a figure on the ground to the northwest side of the waypoint.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Speaking to Zalan Coste will initiate the Legacies of Light's Watch side quest, which involves acquiring three Archivist's Journals from within the Light's Watch outpost. This will mark the location of the Light's Watch dungeon on your map, which is about midway between Margrave and Kyovashad, as shown above.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Once inside the Light's Watch dungeon, you'll need to slay two Watchmen mini-bosses followed by Watchman Lead Sou, who will drop the Watchman's Key. Once you've collected that key, you can then open the previous locked Watchman's Gate to access the second area of the Light's Watch. Proceed onward through various enemy encounters until you reach the Light's War Room, where the Den Mother is waiting for you.

How to defeat the Den Mother in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To defeat the Den Mother in Diablo 4, you need to keep moving as it delivers powerful melee attacks at close range, as well as firing out red pools that will deal damage if you enter them. Ranged attacks are key to reducing its health, and be ready to use your dodge when it closes in for a big hit. Ideally you want to land attacks that deal additional damage over time such as bleeding or burning, so you're still bringing its health down while you're running away. Keep an eye on the increment markers against the Den Mother's health bar, as at each one of those it will drop some more health potions to help keep your levels topped up.

The Den Mother will also briefly disappear at various points to reset the combat area, but be ready for it to launch into another melee attack as soon as it reappears, as well as spawning in handfuls of Winter Hunter enemies once you reduce its health below 50%. Once you defeat the Den Mother in Diablo 4, you'll unlock the Aspect of Conflagration – a legendary aspect used by the Diablo 4 Sorcerer class to increase the Burning damage from Incinerate. Grab any Archivist's Journals you're missing for the Legacies of Light's Watch side quest, then you can fast travel back to Margrave to meet Zalan Coste and wrap it up.

