If you know how to respec in Diablo 4, then you have to opportunity to experiment with various builds without being tied to a specific upgrade path. This is very helpful as there are a ton of different skills you can unlock in Diablo 4, and with so many potential combinations available it can be hard to predict which ones will suit your playstyle the best from their descriptions alone. Following the initial betas, Blizzard have reaffirmed that character respeccing won't be "prohibitively expensive," but how do you actually go about doing it? We've got full details on the Diablo 4 respec process below, so you can take complete control over how your character develops.

How to respec your character in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Unlike in previous games where you had to visit a specific NPC for this task, to respec in Diablo 4 you simply need to access the Skill Tree menu, which means this process can be done at any time. However, there is a cost in gold associated with this, which is initially free then gradually increases in price depending on your current level and how many skill points you're refunding.

While highlighting a particular skill node you've already purchased, you'll see the Refund Cost displayed underneath it, then by holding down the specified Refund button you'll pay the required gold and get the skill point(s) back for redistribution. Alternatively, if you're considering a full reset then tap the Refund All button, which will bring up a prompt telling you how many skill points you'll receive along with the total cost in gold – you can then choose to accept this and refund everything, or back out and pick individual nodes to refund instead.

