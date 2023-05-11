Diablo 4 Rogue build and class guide

The best Diablo 4 Rogue build will make you an expert damage-dealer as you prowl the battlefield, using ranged and melee weapons imbued with magic to carve through demonic foes. Rogues can also be incredibly mobile and stealthy, compensating for their low health pool, but their sheer versatility makes them a great class to pick and experiment with in Diablo 4. You’ll find a basic explanation of how the Rogue class works below, along with two great Diablo 4 Rogue builds that take Skills from opposite ends of the Rogue’s powers, from ranged damage, to crowd control.

Diablo 4 Rogue guide

The Rogue class in Diablo 4 is highly adaptable, mobile, and deadly in the right hands and with the right build. They can use both ranged and melee weapons and can enhance them further with magical imbuements to apply even more effects and deal special damage types. Choose a Specialization to provide even more opportunities to bolster your Rogue’s abilities too. However, Rogues are also the ‘glass cannon’ archetype in Diablo 4 since they can deal lots of damage, but can’t take very much, so you’ll need to use stealth and agility to avoid harm – you’re not a Barbarian! Here’s a look at the main abilities of the Rogue class:

Role: Stealthy assassin, melee or ranged, mobility, high damage

Stealthy assassin, melee or ranged, mobility, high damage Skill Resource: Energy

Energy Class mechanic: Specialization – Choose one specialization between Combo Points, Inner Sight, and Preparation.

– Choose one specialization between Combo Points, Inner Sight, and Preparation. Rogue weapons: Daggers, Swords, Bows, Crossbows

Daggers, Swords, Bows, Crossbows Statistic effects for Rogues: Dexterity affects a Rogue’s dodge probability, Strength enhances Energy generation, and Intelligence increases Critical chance.

affects a Rogue’s dodge probability, enhances Energy generation, and increases Critical chance. Damage types: Physical, Cold, Poison, Shadow

Physical, Cold, Poison, Shadow Status Ailments for Rogues: Chill, Daze, Freeze, Immobilized, Knock Down, Slow, Stealth, Stun, Unstoppable, Vulnerable

Diablo 4 Rogue builds

The Diablo 4 Rogue Skill Tree features some incredibly versatile Skills covering ranged attacks, close quarters attacks, special damage types, and an array of crowd control effects. This means that you can build your Rogue to suit many situations and fit around your ideal playstyle. With this in mind, I’ve laid out Skills lists below that will help you craft some deadly Rogue builds – one that focuses on immense ranged damage with Critical Strikes, and another that’s oriented towards getting close and applying loads of crow control effects:

Diablo 4 Rogue crossbow sniper build

By choosing a few Marksman Skills and building around Critical Strike damage and chances, you can create a deadly Rogue build that makes good use of ranged weapons. With this selection of Skills, you should be mobile and able to stay out of danger while you use your poison-imbued ranged attacks to build up devastating Critical Strikes. Here are the Rogue Skills you need for this build:

Heartseeker: Fire an arrow that seeks an enemy, dealing low damage and increasing your Critical Strike Chance against them by 3% for 4 seconds, up to 15%.

Fire an arrow that seeks an enemy, dealing low damage and increasing your Critical Strike Chance against them by 3% for 4 seconds, up to 15%. Enhanced Heartseeker : When Heartseeker Critically Strikes, gain 8% Attack Speed for 4 seconds. Double this amount if the enemy is Vulnerable.

: When Heartseeker Critically Strikes, gain 8% Attack Speed for 4 seconds. Double this amount if the enemy is Vulnerable. Fundamental Heartseeker : Heartseeker also increases the Critical Strike Damage the enemy takes from you by 5% for 4 seconds, up to 25%.

: Heartseeker also increases the Critical Strike Damage the enemy takes from you by 5% for 4 seconds, up to 25%. Penetrating Shot : Fire an arrow that pierces through all enemies in a line, dealing moderate damage.

: Fire an arrow that pierces through all enemies in a line, dealing moderate damage. Enhanced Penetrating Shot : Penetrating Shot deals 20% increased damage per enemy it pierces.

: Penetrating Shot deals 20% increased damage per enemy it pierces. Improved Penetrating Shot : If Penetrating Shot damages at least 3 enemies, your next Penetrating Shot has a 20% increased Critical Strike Chance.

: If Penetrating Shot damages at least 3 enemies, your next Penetrating Shot has a 20% increased Critical Strike Chance. Stutter Step : Critically Striking an enemy grants 5% Movement Speed for 4 seconds.

: Critically Striking an enemy grants 5% Movement Speed for 4 seconds. Weapon Mastery : Gain a bonus when attacking based on your weapon type – Daggers gain 5% increased damage to Healthy enemies, swords get 3% increased damage, bows gain 4% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies, and crossbows receive 5% increased Critical Strike Damage.

: Gain a bonus when attacking based on your weapon type – Daggers gain 5% increased damage to Healthy enemies, swords get 3% increased damage, bows gain 4% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies, and crossbows receive 5% increased Critical Strike Damage. Concealment: Vanish from sight, gaining an advanced form of Stealth for 4 seconds that will not be removed by taking damage. Concealment also makes you Unstoppable, grants 25% Movement Speed, and allows you to move freely through enemies for its duration. Using an attack Skill during Concealment will break Concealment.

Vanish from sight, gaining an advanced form of Stealth for 4 seconds that will not be removed by taking damage. Concealment also makes you Unstoppable, grants 25% Movement Speed, and allows you to move freely through enemies for its duration. Using an attack Skill during Concealment will break Concealment. Enhanced Concealment : You gain 40 Energy when you enter Concealment.

: You gain 40 Energy when you enter Concealment. Countering Concealment : The Skill that breaks Concealment will always be a guaranteed Critical Strike.

: The Skill that breaks Concealment will always be a guaranteed Critical Strike. Exploit : You deal 6% increased damage to Healthy and Injured enemies.

: You deal 6% increased damage to Healthy and Injured enemies. Malice : You deal 3% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.

: You deal 3% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Poison Imbuement : Imbue your weapons with lethal poison. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Poison damage and apply 70% of their Base damage as additional Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.

: Imbue your weapons with lethal poison. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Poison damage and apply 70% of their Base damage as additional Poisoning damage over 5 seconds. Enhanced Poison Imbuement : Poison Imbuement’s Poisoning Duration is increased by 1 second.

: Poison Imbuement’s Poisoning Duration is increased by 1 second. Blended Poison Imbuement : Critical Strikes with Poison Imbued Skills deal 30% increased Poisoning damage.

: Critical Strikes with Poison Imbued Skills deal 30% increased Poisoning damage. Precision Imbuement : Imbued Skills gain 5% increased Critical Strike Chance.

: Imbued Skills gain 5% increased Critical Strike Chance. Deadly Venom : You deal 3% increased Poisoning damage.

: You deal 3% increased Poisoning damage. Alchemical Advantage : You gain 1% increased Attack Speed for each enemy you've Poisoned, up to 15%.

: You gain 1% increased Attack Speed for each enemy you've Poisoned, up to 15%. Shadow Clone : Your shadow mimics your actions for 15 seconds. The shadow deals 60% of your damage.

: Your shadow mimics your actions for 15 seconds. The shadow deals 60% of your damage. Prime Shadow Clone : You are Unstoppable for 5 seconds after casting Shadow Clone.

: You are Unstoppable for 5 seconds after casting Shadow Clone. Supreme Shadow Clone : Your Shadow Clone deals an additional 20% of your damage.

: Your Shadow Clone deals an additional 20% of your damage. Aftermath : After using an Ultimate Skill, restore 25 Energy.

: After using an Ultimate Skill, restore 25 Energy. Adrenaline Rush : While moving, you gain 5% increased Energy Regeneration.

: While moving, you gain 5% increased Energy Regeneration. Haste : While at or above 50% maximum Energy, gain 5% increased Movement Speed. While below 50% maximum Energy, gain 5% increased Attack Speed.

: While at or above 50% maximum Energy, gain 5% increased Movement Speed. While below 50% maximum Energy, gain 5% increased Attack Speed. Precision: Critical Strikes with Marksman Skills grant you Precision. You gain 4% increased Critical Strike Damage per stack of Precision, up to a maximum of 20%. When you reach maximum Precision, your next Marksman Skill is a guaranteed Critical Strike that deals 40% increased Critical Strike Damage, then consumes all stacks of Precision.

Diablo 4 Rogue crowd control trapper build

The Rogue class in Diablo 4 also works great as a close-quarters attacker with some potent crowd control abilities. For this build, you’ll be making use of Smoke Grenades, Caltrops, and Cold Imbuement to apply Daze, Chill, and Freeze effects to enemies in your path. Enemies under these effects that are clustered together can be hit with a Death Trap for high damage. These are the main Skills that I recommend for creating this chilly trapper Rogue build in Diablo 4:

Invigorating Strike : Melee attack an enemy, dealing low damage and increasing Energy Regeneration by 20% for 3 seconds.

: Melee attack an enemy, dealing low damage and increasing Energy Regeneration by 20% for 3 seconds. Enhanced Invigorating Strike : Damaging a crowd controlled or injured enemy with Invigorating Strike increases its energy regeneration bonus by 30%.

: Damaging a crowd controlled or injured enemy with Invigorating Strike increases its energy regeneration bonus by 30%. Fundamental Invigorating Strike : Hitting an enemy with Invigorating Strike while you are below 50% Energy makes them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

: Hitting an enemy with Invigorating Strike while you are below 50% Energy makes them Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Flurry : Unleash a flurry of stabs and slashes, striking enemies in front of you 4 times and dealing moderate damage to each.

: Unleash a flurry of stabs and slashes, striking enemies in front of you 4 times and dealing moderate damage to each. Enhanced Flurry : Each time Flurry damages a Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemy, you are Healed for 1% of your Maximum Life, up to 12% Maximum Life per cast.

: Each time Flurry damages a Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemy, you are Healed for 1% of your Maximum Life, up to 12% Maximum Life per cast. Advanced Flurry : Evading through an enemy will cause your next Flurry to Stun enemies for 2.5 seconds.

: Evading through an enemy will cause your next Flurry to Stun enemies for 2.5 seconds. Caltrops : Leap backwards and throw caltrops on the ground, dealing 10 damage and Slowing enemies by 50%. Lasts 6 seconds. Has 2 charges.

: Leap backwards and throw caltrops on the ground, dealing 10 damage and Slowing enemies by 50%. Lasts 6 seconds. Has 2 charges. Enhanced Caltrops : Enemies take 3% increased damage from all sources each second they are in Caltrops.

: Enemies take 3% increased damage from all sources each second they are in Caltrops. Methodical Caltrops : Caltrops now deals Cold damage and Chills enemies for 20% per second.

: Caltrops now deals Cold damage and Chills enemies for 20% per second. Rapid Gambits : Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds when you Daze an enemy.

: Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds when you Daze an enemy. Trick Attacks : When you Critically Strike a Dazed enemy, they are Knocked Down for 0.5 seconds.

: When you Critically Strike a Dazed enemy, they are Knocked Down for 0.5 seconds. Smoke Grenade : Throw a smoky concoction at enemies that Dazes them for 4 seconds.

: Throw a smoky concoction at enemies that Dazes them for 4 seconds. Enhanced Smoke Grenade : Enemies affected by Smoke Grenade take 15% increased damage.

: Enemies affected by Smoke Grenade take 15% increased damage. Subverting Smoke Grenade : If an enemy is Vulnerable, Slowed, or Chilled then Smoke Grenade will Daze them for 20% longer.

: If an enemy is Vulnerable, Slowed, or Chilled then Smoke Grenade will Daze them for 20% longer. Cold Imbuement : Imbue your weapons with frigid energies. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Cold damage and Chill enemies for 25% per hit.

: Imbue your weapons with frigid energies. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Cold damage and Chill enemies for 25% per hit. Enhanced Cold Imbuement : Lucky Hit: Cold Imbued Skills have up to a 30% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

: Lucky Hit: Cold Imbued Skills have up to a 30% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Mixed Cold Imbuement : Cold Imbued Skills deal 20% increased damage to Frozen enemies.

: Cold Imbued Skills deal 20% increased damage to Frozen enemies. Precision Imbuement : Imbued Skills gain 5% increased Critical Strike Chance.

: Imbued Skills gain 5% increased Critical Strike Chance. Frigid Finesse : You deal 5% increased damage to Chilled enemies. This bonus increases to 10% against Frozen enemies.

: You deal 5% increased damage to Chilled enemies. This bonus increases to 10% against Frozen enemies. Chilling Weight : Chilled enemies have their Movement Speed further reduced by up to 10%.

: Chilled enemies have their Movement Speed further reduced by up to 10%. Death Trap : Place a trap that arms after 1.25 seconds. It activates when an enemy moves within range, dealing a total of 75 damage to each enemy in the area.

: Place a trap that arms after 1.25 seconds. It activates when an enemy moves within range, dealing a total of 75 damage to each enemy in the area. Prime Death Trap : Enemies are Pulled into Death Trap when it activates.

: Enemies are Pulled into Death Trap when it activates. Supreme Death Trap : If Death Trap kills an enemy, its Cooldown is reduced by 10 seconds.

: If Death Trap kills an enemy, its Cooldown is reduced by 10 seconds. Momentum: Cutthroat Skills grant a stack of Momentum for 8 seconds if they either: Hit a Stunned, Dazed, or Frozen enemy OR hit any enemy from behind. While at 3 stacks of Momentum you gain: 20% increased Damage Reduction, 30% increased Energy Regeneration, and 15% increased Movement Speed.

