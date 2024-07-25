Hot dang, the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition trilogy is just $9 on PlayStation - that's less than $1 per romanceable alien

You can get three entire Mass Effect games for $3 each right now on the PlayStation Store, in a deal that's almost too good to be true.

PlayStation has its big 'Summer Sale' running right now, wrapping up next month on August 1. As part of the massive sale, as spotted by the eagle-eyed Mass Effect fan in the tweet below, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is on sale for exactly $9. That's three ground-breaking RPGs for the equivalent of $3 each.

PSA: Mass Effect Trilogy is 9 DOLLARS.That's $3 per 3 RPGs with HOURS of replayability & 40+ pieces of DLC, including huge story expansions. Multiple classes, decisions carry over & you can bang hot aliens💦Give yourself a chance to experience life changing PEAK FICTION. pic.twitter.com/9Zj9sj6sjZJuly 24, 2024

Seriously, this deal is so good that it's almost too good to be true. As the tweeter points out above, not only is this three genre-defining games in the RPG category for $9, but it also includes every add-on and expansion ever released by BioWare for the trilogy, which totals well over 40 pieces of individual DLC.

Hell, this is less than $1 per romance option throughout the original Mass Effect. And yes, I am going to categorize this astounding price like that, because I know exactly why a lot of Mass Effect players love the series, as does the Twitter user above: "You can bang hot aliens."

This is a damn good deal, but it probably won't have Mass Effect veteran Michael Gamble running to BioWare's sales team to make sure the price tag is correct, again. That's precisely what the series developer did when BioWare offered Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $6 earlier this year, which is admittedly a fair bit less than the current price tag.

Meanwhile, Mass Effect 5 rumbles on in the background of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which is out later this year.