BioWare lead proves he's onto us while celebrating Mass Effect 3's birthday, clarifying that's all he's doing so that "nobody can say I purposefully teased them"
He has a point
Over a decade has passed since Mass Effect 3 first graced fans with its stellar story and sci-fi world, and BioWare lead Michael Gamble is celebrating its 13th birthday with a post – but at the same time, he's also ensuring that readers are aware that's all his post is.
It's not a cryptic hint, a mysterious teaser, or any other flavor of a masked reveal – it's just a celebratory post commemorating the monumental release of Mass Effect's third entry. "Happy birthday, ME3," writes Gamble, who is currently directing Mass Effect 5. The game means a lot to us. I'll leave it there. That way nobody can say I purposefully teased them or created some sort of news story hinting at the next game details."
Happy Birthday, ME3.The game means a lot to us.I'll leave it there.That way nobody can say i purposefully teased them or created some sort of news story hinting at the next game details. pic.twitter.com/de65ExYkWJMarch 7, 2025
Gamble's words are certainly funny, but he does have a point. As a fan of anything BioWare myself, I admit the community seems to look into things – even when it shouldn't. It doesn't help that actual hidden hints do often drop, either, with past situations like the N7 Day 2023 teaser coming to mind. BioWare's full focus shifting to Mass Effect 5, which is currently in "pre-production" now, after Dragon Age: The Veilguard is also significant.
After all, fans yearn to know more about the beloved sci-fi RPG series' upcoming entry – and so far, BioWare hasn't revealed too much. Mass Effect 5 is the studio's only big project after The Veilguard currently, though, which means that the community might get the long-awaited news it's hoping for soon. Until then, however, there are four brilliant Mass Effect gems to go back and replay – so I know what I'll be doing in the meantime.
