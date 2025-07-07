My PS5 game backlog is already ridiculous but these early Prime Day deals are about to make it worse

Prime Day PS5 deals don't officially arrive until tomorrow (July 8), but that hasn't stopped the Sony savings from rolling in.

Some of the biggest releases over the past year, like Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, are now just $45 at Amazon, saving you 36% off its $69.99 MSRP. It's not alone either, as the PS5 port of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is also down just $62.70 at Amazon, which marks the lowest-ever price for this version of Indy's first-person adventure.

To take full advantage of some of the earliest and best Prime Day PS5 deals going on for the Sony pixel-pushing beast, you will need to have a disc edition launch PS5, PS5 Slim, or the official disc drive for the fancy PS5 Pro. But being able to play physical games is worth it, especially as the PS5 game deals are bound to get bigger and better once Prime Day officially kicks off.

F1 25 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - F1 25 has only been out for a few months, but already it's down to just $49.99, saving you $20 off its full price. Not only is this a new record low for the PS5 game, but it's also the first-ever discount it's received so far. UK: $58.50 $46.99 at Amazon

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero | $69.99 $45 at AmazonSave $24 - If you're looking to step back into the nostalgic era of Dragon Ball gaming, you're in luck. Sparking Zero has dropped by 36% at Amazon if you play on PS5, and there's a lot of content to enjoy here for that price. UK: £34.94 at Amazon

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you've been holding off on grabbing the latest Yakuza/Like a Dragon game in the series, now is your best time to grab it. Majima's sea-faring adventure is down to its lowest ever price on the lead up to Prime Day - yoho! UK: £54.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle | $69.99 $62.70 at Amazon

Save $13 - A small discount of $13 may not seem like a huge deal, but this early Prime Day saving marks the lowest ever price for Indiana Jones' PS5 gaming adventure so far. UK: OOS at Amazon

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster | $49.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - The remaster of this absolute Capcom classic has been cheaper, but right now there's only $3 separating the Dead Rising Deluxe from its lowest ever price so far. UK: £29.81 at Amazon

Metaphor: ReFantazio Launch Edition | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This Atlus RPG will take a chunk of your free time, but not a chunk of your wallet as it's back down to its lowest ever price so far at just $39.99 at Amazon. Until today, you'd maybe see it hovering around the $45 mark, so this $30 saving is easily one of the best early Prime Day PS5 deals I've spotted so far. UK: £40.46 at Amazon

LEGO Horizon Adventures | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Aloy is back, in Lego form. You can re-experience the best Horizon game storylines in a cutesy Lego style for just $29.99, thanks to this early Prime Day deal. That's 50% off its $59.99 MSRP, making it one of the best PS5 game deals I've spotted so far. UK: £29.95 £27.85 at Amazon

Should you buy physical PS5 games in 2025?

Even five years into the PS5 console's lifespan, I'm always going to be a strong advocate for buying physical games. The simple reason is, is that it's typically monumentally cheaper to pick up even reasonably new PS5 games physically than it is to grab them on the PlayStation online store.

If you have a digital-only console and don't actually have a means to play discs, I get it. You can pick up the official PS5 Disc Drive for $79 at Amazon and get the best of both worlds, but I understand not wanting to fork out that extra cost purely to play physical games. However, in the long run, you will save a lot by at least having that option open to you.

Not only will that mean you can borrow physical games from a friend, but even big new releases get cheaper months after release. I'm a huge fan of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, but I usually wait a while before picking them up. I still have yet to play Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and right now I can pick them both up for $29.03 at Amazon, and $39.99 at Amazon, respectively, which is the cost for just one of the games at launch.

If you don't have the space for physical games, that's entirely understandable. I have very limited space in my house, and constantly buying discounted PS5 games isn't helping. At least with a physical and tangible game in your hands, you can always lend it out to friends to help free up some precious gaming shelf space.

