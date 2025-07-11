Sorry Prime Day, this Newegg PS gift card deal is the perfect saving for digital game fans

The best Prime Day PS5 deals this week have been pretty exceptional for physical game fans.

Through Amazon's big sales extravaganza, there have been a plethora of great physical game savings from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which has returned to $39.99 at Amazon, to the new port of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that's currently $62.70 at Amazon with its first official discount. But digital-only game fans haven't been able to take advantage of these deals.

Fortunately, Newegg has come to the rescue with this PS gift voucher deal. Right now, you can grab $100 worth of credit for your PS wallet for only $90 w/ code EMCEU7267 at checkout. An extra $10 is a pretty good deal - especially when you remember that the Summer Sale on the PlayStation Store is still going strong.

Sony PlayStation Store $100 Gift Card | $100 $90 w/ code EMCEU7267 at checkout Save $10 - Discounts on PS gift cards aren't as common as they used to be, which is why this saving at Newegg was setting off the PS5 alarm bells in my head. Using the promo code EMCEU7267 at checkout will knock $10 off this $100 gift voucher, so you can get $100 worth of credit on your account by only spending $90. This is a limited offer and won't be around for long, so I recommend grabbing it quick if you have your eyes on some digital games and goodies. Buy it if: ✅ You're based in the US

✅ You play digital PS5 games

✅ You have a packed digital game wishlist Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play physical games

❌ You have enough to play through PS Plus

(Image credit: Sony)

I'm a physical game girlie but this PS gift voucher deal is making me wish it was available for us here in the UK. Not only can you spend that $100 worth of credit (which only costs $90 thanks to Newegg's code) on digital games, but you can also use it to buy game add-ons and PlayStation Plus subscriptions too.

From today, the Marvel Rivals Season 3 just dropped, and I had to buy the new Power of the Phoenix battle pass as soon as humanly possible for that absolutely incredible symbiote Squirrel Girl skin. I paid for the pass straight from the funds from my bank account, but I'd of much rather used $100 worth of credit that I only paid $90 for to buy it, and the many PS Summer Sale games I have my eyes on.

It's probably the best time right now to buy digital games, too, as the PS Store Summer Sale is still active until July 15. My PS5 game backlog is already pretty horrendous, but I can't pretend I haven't almost added the Oblivion Remaster and Assassin's Creed Shadows, which are part of the sale, to my basket.

At least if I were able to grab this PS gift voucher deal like those of you in the US, I'd have felt less guilty buying those games and making PS5 backlog even worse than it already is.

