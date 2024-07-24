After 150 hours and over 2,000 bodies collected in Honour Mode, the sanest Baldur's Gate 3 fan crowns the "ultimate Durge playthrough"

A sadistic Baldur's Gate 3 player has completed the "ultimate Durge playthrough" by collecting over 2,000 bodies in more than 150 hours in Honour Mode.

"I finished the ultimate Durge playthrough, killed everything and I mean everything, and collected over 2,000 bodies in Honour Mode," a Baldur's Gate 3 player proclaims with unwavering joy in the Reddit post below, complete with 12 screenshots showing a complete catalog of their victims.

That sure is a huge body count. The player elaborates that the playthrough was "buggy as hell," and they "wanted to quit many times during the run." They persevered, unfortunately for basically everyone in Baldur's Gate 3, and hit the credits after more than 150 hours spent murdering.

The player has even attached a picture in the comments section, showing them setting up Bhaal's chamber underneath Baldur's Gate with a litany of body parts. There's more hands, feet, legs, heads, and skulls than you can shake a stick at, which would make the cultists happy, were they not already massacred in the playthrough.

And yes, even characters central to the plot of Baldur's Gate 3 were slain. I can pick out Lae'zel, Mizora, and Shadowheart in the screenshots, which is to say nothing of big side characters like Volo and Minthara also being executed in the name of Bhaal. The Durge player even slaughtered the cats, adding that "they make comfy coats." Someone keep an eye on this person.

It's a little unnerving, sure, but it's also a brilliant testament to Baldur's Gate 3's design ethos. Larian's RPG is so flexible that you really can just murder basically every major supporting character to your protagonist and still, somehow, complete the entire adventure.

