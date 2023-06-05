Diablo 4 Golem: How to activate and use the Necromancer summon

Wondering how to summon your Diablo 4 Golem as a Necromancer? The thing is, the Golem isn't available at the beginning of the game, but rather it's something you'll unlock once you reach level 25. That's when you'll receive a Priority Quest called 'Necromancer: Call of the Underworld' which will signal that the Necromancer's Book of the Dead is ready to receive the new summon.



It's well worth taking a detour from the campaign to pick up the Golem summon, as it's a key component of our best Necromancer build. This powerful summon is able to tank all but the strongest of enemies in Diablo 4, soaking up damage while your decrepit glass cannon works to deal out powerful Bone and Curse magic. So let's walk you through everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Golem, including where to find it and how to summon it.

Where to get the Golem in Diablo 4

The Golem ability in Diablo 4 unlocks once you reach level 25 as a Necromancer. This ability is not available to other classes, just as the weapon-swapping mechanic is exclusive to the Barbarian class . Once your Necro reaches 25, your Diablo 4 quest log will receive a Priority Quest called Necromancer: Call of the Underworld.



The Diablo 4 Golem quest will lead you to a map marker in the Northwest of the Fractured Peaks region. You'll need to navigate the Sarkova Pass until you find a statue and a ghostly NPC named Maltorius. As instructed, collect 12 Unbroken Bones by killing enemies in the vicinity, then you'll want to take them to The Bitter Cave and defeat everything inside. You'll then use the Unbroken Bones and the Jar of Souls to complete a ritual which will summon your Golem.

How to summon the Golem in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard)

To summon your Golem in Diablo 4, you'll need to have the ability actively assigned. Which is to say, if you replace the Golem ability on your active skill bar, the Golem will disappear. To assign the Golem once it's unlocked, you first need to open up your skill menu – S on keyboard, or via the Start button on controller. Once there, on PC all you'll need to do is drag the Golem still to the hot bar; on console, you'll need to hit the left stick while within the skill menu and assign it as you would any other ability.

How to activate your Golem in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Something Diablo 4 doesn't make all that clear is that the Golem has its own unique ability. If the powerful ally gets downed in combat it will automatically regenerate after a set period of time (rather than requiring a corpse summon, like the Warriors and Mages) making it easy to treat the Golem passively. Here's the thing though, make sure to activate the ability from your active skill bar as this will make the Golem Unstoppable – it'll taunt all enemies within its proximity and and will take 30% less damage over the next six seconds, which is great for giving you some space to heal up.

Diablo 4 Golem types

(Image credit: Blizzard)

There are three kinds of Golem types in Diablo 4, and you can switch between them from the relevant page in the Necromancer's Book of the Dead. The Bone Golem unlocks at level 25, the Blood Golem unlocks at level 28, and the Iron Golem at level 32. Each has their own strengths, weaknesses, and special abilities, and it's best to complement this with your overall build. Remember, you can only take one passive ability, or can choose to 'Sacrifice' the summon to gain other bonuses.

Bone Golems

Option 1 : Each time your Bone Golem takes up to 20% of its Maximum Life as damage, it sheds a corpse.

: Each time your Bone Golem takes up to 20% of its Maximum Life as damage, it sheds a corpse. Option 2 : Your Bone Golem gains 10% Maximum Life and the amount of Thorns they inherit from you is increased from 30% to 50%.

: Your Bone Golem gains 10% Maximum Life and the amount of Thorns they inherit from you is increased from 30% to 50%. Sacrifice: You gain 10% increased Attack Speed, but you lose the ability to summon a Golem.

Blood Golems (Drains Life from nearby enemies to heal and bolster itself)

Option 1 : Your Blood Golem absorbs 15% of damage you would take

: Your Blood Golem absorbs 15% of damage you would take Option 2 : While Healthy, your Blood Golem gains 25% Damage Reduction and 50% increased damage

: While Healthy, your Blood Golem gains 25% Damage Reduction and 50% increased damage Sacrifice: Your Maximum Life is increased by 10%, but you lose the ability to summon a Golem.

Iron Golems (An amalgamation of steel that slams the ground and stuns enemies)

Option 1 : Every 5th Iron Golem attack causes a shockwave, dealing 299 damage to the primary enemy and the enemies behind them.

: Every 5th Iron Golem attack causes a shockwave, dealing 299 damage to the primary enemy and the enemies behind them. Option 2 : Your Iron Golem's slam attack also makes enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

: Your Iron Golem's slam attack also makes enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Sacrifice: You deal 30% increased Critical Strike Damage, but you lose the ability to summon a Golem.

Want to get access to the Golem a little quicker? Here's our tips on how to level up fast in Diablo 4.