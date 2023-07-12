Diablo 4 Wandering Death World Boss location and how to beat it

The Diablo 4 Wandering Death World Boss is a horrendous and huge skeletal creature that’s a challenge to bring down but offers some excellent loot in return. Since Wandering Death, Death Given Life, is a World Boss, you’ll only find them in certain arenas around Sanctuary and they only appear occasionally. With so much necromantic power at its disposal, bringing down Wandering Death is a serious challenge in Diablo 4 that will require you to bring your best gear and some allies to help. If you want to take the fight to death itself, here are the essential details you need to know for facing the Diablo 4 Wandering Death World Boss, including when and where it can spawn, tips on how to beat it, and the rewards it offers.

Wandering Death spawn locations and times in Diablo 4

The Wandering Death World Boss in Diablo 4 can spawn at five World Boss battle arenas around Sanctuary. One World Boss spawns in the same place for all players roughly every 6-8 hours, though there are five possible locations that Wandering Death can appear in:

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Crucible in Fractured Peaks . It's in the far east of the region and is roughly northeast of Yelesna.

. It's in the far east of the region and is roughly northeast of Yelesna. Caen Adar in Scosglen . On the north coast of the region, directly north of Corbach and roughly northeast of Cerrigar.

. On the north coast of the region, directly north of Corbach and roughly northeast of Cerrigar. Saraan Caldera in Dry Steppes . Towards the southeast of the Dry Steppes next to the border with the Fractured Peaks near Nevesk, and northeast of the Ruins of Qara Yisu.

. Towards the southeast of the Dry Steppes next to the border with the Fractured Peaks near Nevesk, and northeast of the Ruins of Qara Yisu. Seared Basin in Kehjistan . Towards the northeast of Kehjistan. The arena is north of Tarsarak in Kehjistan and roughly southeast of Jirandai in the Dry Steppes.

. Towards the northeast of Kehjistan. The arena is north of Tarsarak in Kehjistan and roughly southeast of Jirandai in the Dry Steppes. Fields of Desecration in Hawezar. Near the southwest corner of Hawezar and southeast of Zarbinzet.

If you want to be a serious World Boss hunter, you should bookmark this great boss timer and tracker which predict when the next World Boss, including Wandering Death, will spawn. Any player can use this tracker to fight World Bosses, even if you haven’t completed the Diablo 4 story – although if you have completed the story, you’ll get 30-minute warnings for upcoming World Boss spawns!

Tips for beating Wandering Death in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Since Wandering Death is a Diablo 4 World Boss, you should make sure you’re at least Level 30 when taking it on – although preferably higher than that. We also recommend partying up with some friends for some guaranteed help and coordination, but you should be matched with other players anyway through Diablo 4 crossplay.

Like the other World Bosses, such as Diablo 4 Ashava, Wandering Death has a huge health bar that you’ve got to wear down in less than 15 minutes. While damage is important, you can take your time, to an extent, and don’t need to be reckless. All five arenas are very big, so don't be afraid to briefly flee from Wandering Death to use one of your Diablo 4 Healing Potions while your allies continue fighting.

When you do fight, try to strike the boss’s back and avoid its massive, swinging arms as much as possible – there are four them! These brutal melee strike are clearly telegraphed but are extremely powerful and will take out huge chunks of health. Furthermore, Wandering Death uses a lot of AoE attacks, from damaging pools of necromantic energy and poison (that can also move!) to huge spinning beams. Late into the fight, it can also create crushing bone walls that act like cages. Overall, you’ve got to be as mobile as possible and watch Wandering Death’s attacks as much as you’re focusing on your own DPS.

Diablo 4 Wandering Death rewards

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

If you successfully beat the Diablo 4 Wandering Death World Boss within the 15-minute time limit, you'll get a variety of rewards for your victory. Legendary and even Unique-rarity armor, weapons, and jewelry can drop. Additionally, you’ll get Gold, XP, and Scattered Prisms from Wandering Death. If this boss happens to be the first World Boss you’ve defeated in the current week, you'll also be rewarded with the weekly Grand Cache, offering extra loot including Legendaries, Gems, and Gold.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.