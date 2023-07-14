Diablo 4 Avarice World Boss location and how to beat it

The Diablo 4 Avarice World Boss is a portal-hopping horned beast that will put up a significant fight, though if you're able to take it down with the help of fellow adventurers then some prime loot can be yours. As the name suggests, Avarice, The Gold Cursed, is a World Boss that really loves the shiny stuff – it swings a giant golden crate around on a chain, and will even vomit liquid gold onto you if you spent too long in close proximity. Taking down Avarice represents a particularly tough challenge in Diablo 4, that will likely need high-level gear and teamwork to complete. If you're ready to face the Diablo 4 Avarice World Boss then here's what you need to know about where and when it will appear, tips on taking it down, and the rewards you can expect to receive afterwards.

Avarice spawn locations and times in Diablo 4

The Avarice World Boss in Diablo 4 can spawn in one of the specific World Boss battle arenas, that are distributed across the five regions. There will be one World Boss appearing somewhere in Sanctuary approximately every 6-8 hours, though this could be Avarice, Wandering Death, or Ashava and is chosen at random. Those possible Avarice locations are as follows:

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Crucible in Fractured Peaks: Found towards the east coast of the region, in a northeast direction from Yelesna.

Caen Adar in Scosglen: Located on the north side of the region, above both Corbach and Cerrigar.

Saraan Caldera in Dry Steppes: On the southeast side of the Dry Steppes close to the border with the Fractured Peaks, to the northeast of the Ruins of Qara Yisu.

Seared Basin in Kehjistan: Find it in the northeast of Kehjistan, to the north of Tarsarak.

Fields of Desecration in Hawezar: Located in the southwest corner of Hawezar, to the southeast of Zarbinzet.

If you don't want to rely on guesswork and luck for your World Boss hunting, then you should bookmark this boss timer and tracker feed on Twitter, as it'll keep you informed about upcoming World Boss spawns including Avarice and the others. Anyone can turn up to the designated location and get involved in the World Boss fight when it begins, regardless of whether you've finished the Diablo 4 campaign or not, though players who have beaten the story will get a 30 minute countdown notification in-game about the next World Boss spawn.

Tips for beating Avarice in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

As Avarice in Diablo 4 is one of the tough World Bosses you need to be adequately prepares, so we suggest you've reached Level 30 or beyond before getting involved, and honestly the higher the better. Unless you've massively buffed out your character then you definitely shouldn't take on this beast alone, so ideally party up with some friends in advance to ensure you have some back up. However, as these World Boss fights are public events it's likely there will be other players converging on the area anyway thanks to Diablo 4 crossplay, so don't stress too much if you don't have anyone you can bring with you.

Once the fight begins, you'll see that Avarice, The Gold Cursed has a massive health bar to deplete, and you're up against a 15 minute countdown to get the job done before it returns from whence it came. This should be long enough to wear it down, especially if you have a decent group on the case, so don't feel that you need to be constantly throwing yourself in harm's way if things are getting dicey. Use the full size of the arena to put space between yourself and Avarice when required, especially if you're in need of some recovery from one of your Diablo 4 Healing Potions and don't want to be interrupted.

Avarice wields a spiked mallet in one hand and swings a huge gold chest on a chain from the other, so you should try to stay close and avoid the wide sweeps they make with these melee attacks. True to their character, they spawn in Treasure Goblins at various times, but ignore these and focus on the main enemy. Be ready to dodge the occasional vomit of molten gold they produce (yuck!) as this causes both immediate contact damage and remains on the ground to deal follow-up damage for some time after. As the battle progresses, Avarice will move in and out of portals, and the points at which they reappear can deal lethal damage so be ready to leap out of the way when you see signs of their return portal forming.

Diablo 4 Avarice rewards

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Take down the Diablo 4 Avarice World Boss before the 15 minute timer expires, and a whole host of rewards are available for your hard-fought victory. There will be Legendary weapons, armor, and jewelry to collect, and perhaps even some Unique items if you're lucky, along with plenty of XP, Gold, and Scattered Prisms to add new sockets to your gear. On top of all that, if this is the first World Boss you've bested in the current game week then you'll also receive the weekly Grand Cache, containing even more loot to add to your inventory.

