How to get Diablo 4 Seeds of Hatred and what to do with them

Diablo 4 Seeds of Hatred only appear in a couple of specific locations within Sanctuary, but they can prove particularly useful. They're tied directly to the Diablo 4 PvP element of the game, although as I'll explain below you don't actually have to fight against other players in order to get them. By earning this commodity in Diablo 4 and performing a ritual with it, you can convert it into the Red Dust currency used to purchase rare cosmetics and other unusual items, but if you die while carrying it then you'll drop any Seeds of Hatred you've accumulated – so there's a real risk vs reward strategy involved here. If you're wondering what to do with Seeds of Hatred in Diablo 4, then here's everything you need to know.

Where to find Diablo 4 Seeds of Hatred

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 Seeds of Hatred can only be found in the PvP areas known as the Fields of Hatred, which are marked in a darker red color on the Diablo 4 map once you've visited them and are highlighted above. Both of these function in the same way, with one in the Dry Steppes region to the west and the other in the Kehjistan region in the southwest. You'll know when you've entered one of these areas as a PvP Event counter will appear next to your minimap, indicating how many Seeds of Hatred you're currently carrying.

How to get Seeds of Hatred in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Although Seeds of Hatred in Diablo 4 are closely linked to PvP, you don't actually have to fight against other players to get them. As long as you're in one of the Fields of Hatred you can just roam around killing monsters instead, and the larger ones will drop some Seeds for you to collect. Sometimes bigger boss monsters will also spawn with a marker on the map, and although these are much tougher foes you'll receive many Seeds of Hatred once they're defeated.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

However, if you want to earn considerably more Seeds of Hatred in Diablo 4 then you need to enter PvP mode, by opening the Diablo 4 emotes and choosing the Mark for Blood option that appears by default on the right wheel. This will shroud you in a red glow, and allow you to trade damage with any other players engaging in PvP. While Bloodmarked you can also open any Baleful Chests you discover, which contain a significant number of Seeds of Hatred. Think carefully before initiating Mark for Blood, as the only way to remove the Bloodmark is to use the Altar of Cleansing in a nearby town, so you'll remain a target until then.

Remember, if you get killed in the Fields of Hatred you'll drop any Seeds of Hatred you've collected so far, so weigh up the risks before you decide to engage another player in combat.

How to convert Diablo 4 Seeds of Hatred to Red Dust

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

By converting Seeds of Hatred into Red Dust, you are not only generating a currency that can be used in the nearby town to purchase rare cosmetics, but you're also protecting your progress as Red Dust is not dropped upon death. To do this, head to one of the Altars of Extraction marked on the map then interact with it to begin the Ritual of Hatred. This will trigger a countdown next to your minimap, during which you'll need to fend off waves of monsters that spawn in to attack you, but as long as you survive to complete the ritual then your Red Dust is safe.

In the nearby town, you'll see vendors with a Red Dust mark against their standard icon, and these will sell you special items in exchange for that PvP currency. This includes cosmetics for your armor and mount, along with Cursed Scrolls and other Unsavory Oddities.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.