How to increase Qubit Level in The Alters

Qubit Level increases in The Alters are a necessary part of progressing, as they not only give you more available slots for Alters, but they also unlock a whole host of Research and Production opportunities. Simply put, your main Base output will grind to a halt unless you can find a way to get your Qubit Level up, so we’re here to guide you in the right direction.

In order to increase your Qubit Level in The Alters, you’ll need to explore the area outside of your Base. While doing this you’ll slowly reveal the landscape around you, giving you access to better resources like The Alters Minerals, and opening up areas filled with rarer items like the Damaged Chip. Here’s how to increase your Qubit Level in The Alters, and what you’ll unlock once you do.

How to find a Qubit Chip in The Alters

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

To increase your Qubit Level in The Alters, you’ll first need to find the Damaged Chip. This is at one of the farthest points from your Base, out where you’ll encounter Anomalies for the first time. At the location on the map above, there will be a wrecked cargo pod with a lootable container. Interact with this container, and you’ll unlock the Damaged Chip. The Technician will then ask to speak to you, revealing that it can be fixed.

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

Head to the Workshop and find the recipe for the Qubit Chip – this costs 20 Metals, 20 Minerals, and the Damaged Chip. It’ll only take an hour to make, so craft it and you have what you need to complete the upgrade.

How to upgrade your Qubit Level in The Alters

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

Now it’s time to upgrade your Qubit Level. Go to the Quantum Computer and you’ll be greeted with the upgrade message shown in the image above, so hold interact and you’ll be at Qubit Level 2. You can increase your level further via the same methods, though you’ll need to track down Damaged Chips in fresh areas after you’ve moved the Base to somewhere new.

The Alters Qubit upgrade rewards

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

The main reward for upgrading your Qubit Level in The Alters is increased Quantum Computer Slots. You can spend Radium to create new Alters, with The Botanist now accessible in the Quantum Computer’s data branches. Not only that, but new Research opportunities will be added to your Research menu. These include plans for a Gym Module, a Contemplation Room, and Medium Storage Tanks.

If you haven’t already, I recommend building a greenhouse so you can grow Raw Food and make Cooked Meals in The Alters. The Botanist will speed up the process too. Other than that, there’s a Base Expansion unlock. For more info on this, visit our guide on how to increase Base Level in The Alters.

We’ve already covered some essential tricks to surviving in The Alters tips. Check it out if you need advice on connecting supply lines, managing the needs of your Alters, and more.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.