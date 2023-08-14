How to find the Diablo 4 Domhainne Tunnels to farm XP

The Diablo 4 Domhainne Tunnels dungeon is emerging as a great place to farm XP, as it has several factors in its favor. Not only is it an easy location to access in Diablo 4, but it also contains a high number of enemies including Elites, so the experience you can gain there makes it a great locations to level up fast in Diablo 4 and you also have the opportunity to collect legendary gear from your fallen foes. If that sounds like it would be useful to speed up your progress in the RPG, then here's where to find the Domhainnne Tunnels in Diablo 4.

Where are the Domhainne Tunnels in Diablo 4?

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Domhainne Tunnels in Diablo 4 can be found in the Scosglen region, to the northeast of the main town Cerrigar. This dungeon is on the far west side of the Strand area, and is directly west of the nearest waypoint named Corbach. From Corbach it's a short horse ride or run west to Domhainne Tunnels, so if you unlock that waypoint first then it's easy to head there with Diablo 4 fast travel before quickly accessing the dungeon.

How to farm XP with the Diablo 4 Domhainne Tunnels

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

When you enter the Diablo 4 Domhainne Tunnels, you'll be tasked with freeing six prisoners. As you explore the dungeon you'll discover why it's so useful for farming XP, as many enemies including Elites (depending on your level and Diablo 4 World Tier) will spawn, while the narrow corridors make it easy to defeat them using penetrating or AoE attacks. After progressing to return the Stone Carving to the Pedestal, you'll set up a final fight with the Khazra Abomination boss to complete the dungeon, and by the time the whole process is completed you should have earned a significant amount of XP.

With that done, use the pause option to leave the game and return to the main menu, then select your character to return to Sanctuary with Domhainne Tunnels reset. Fast travel to Corbach if you're not already nearby, then return to the dungeon and repeat the process. Playing on Nightmare difficulty and using Nightmare Sigils will give you even more enemies to fight, as well as increasing your odds of having legendary gear drop.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.