How to complete Holding Back the Flood in Diablo 4

By Iain Wilson
published

Holding Back the Flood in Diablo 4 requires completing Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 of the Season Journey

Diablo 4 Holding Back the Flood
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 Holding Back the Flood is a fresh quest that you'll unlock during your adventures, and it has already been causing considerable confusion among players. This assignment is part of your journey through Diablo 4 Season 1, but the requirements for completing it are unclear as it simply states that you need to complete Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 of the Season Journey to proceed, with no further explanation of what that means or how to do it in Diablo 4. Naturally it's quite frustrating to have a task such as this stuck in your quest log and not knowing how to beat it to progress the storyline, so here's how to complete Holding Back the Flood in Diablo 4 to help you move on.

How to complete Diablo 4 Holding Back the Flood

Diablo 4 Season Journey to complete for Holding Back the Flood

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)
More Diablo 4 quest guides

Diablo 4 Unique items
Diablo 4 PvP
Diablo 4 Seeds of Hatred
Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith
Diablo 4 Paragon Board

To complete Holding Back the Flood in Diablo 4 you need to know about the Season Journey, as this is key to your progress. To find the Season Journey, you have to head to the Season Pass screen and then hit the Season Journey button, which will reveal a long list of objectives that are divided into chapters. Using this screen for reference, you must tick off all of the objectives shown under the Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 headings, which will in turn clear Holding Back the Flood and allow you to continue the overall storyline. For more details on what to do to get started with this, we have a separate guide on how to complete Chapter 1 of the Season Journey in Diablo 4.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 500 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

See comments