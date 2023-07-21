Diablo 4 Holding Back the Flood is a fresh quest that you'll unlock during your adventures, and it has already been causing considerable confusion among players. This assignment is part of your journey through Diablo 4 Season 1, but the requirements for completing it are unclear as it simply states that you need to complete Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 of the Season Journey to proceed, with no further explanation of what that means or how to do it in Diablo 4. Naturally it's quite frustrating to have a task such as this stuck in your quest log and not knowing how to beat it to progress the storyline, so here's how to complete Holding Back the Flood in Diablo 4 to help you move on.

How to complete Diablo 4 Holding Back the Flood

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To complete Holding Back the Flood in Diablo 4 you need to know about the Season Journey, as this is key to your progress. To find the Season Journey, you have to head to the Season Pass screen and then hit the Season Journey button, which will reveal a long list of objectives that are divided into chapters. Using this screen for reference, you must tick off all of the objectives shown under the Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 headings, which will in turn clear Holding Back the Flood and allow you to continue the overall storyline. For more details on what to do to get started with this, we have a separate guide on how to complete Chapter 1 of the Season Journey in Diablo 4.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.