Where to find the Diablo 4 Halls of the Damned location

To find the Diablo 4 Halls of the Damned location you need to head to the east side of the Kehjistan region, though if you haven't uncovered the fog from that area of the map yet then you may need to do some exploring first. This is one of many dungeons to be raided in Diablo 4, but if you complete it then a helpful Legendary Aspect can be yours that will boost your defensive capabilities. If you're searching for the Halls of the Damned location in Diablo 4 then here's where to find it, and how to complete the dungeon once you're inside.

Where is the Halls of the Damned location in Diablo 4?

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Halls of the Damned location in Diablo 4 can be found in the Kehjistan region, in the Scouring Sands area directly north of Zarbinzet, the capital town of Hawezar. The nearest waypoint for Diablo 4 fast travel is Tarsarak, which is just to the west of the Halls of the Damned dungeon in Kehjistan, though you'll need to have visited the area and unlocked the waypoint previously in order to use it. If you still haven't visited this area yet to clear the map fog, then drop a waypoint in the rough location and follow it until you reveal the large Scouring Sands area nearby and can pinpoint the exact dungeon position.

How to complete the Diablo 4 Halls of the Damned dungeon

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Once inside the Diablo 4 Halls of the Damned dungeon, you'll need to complete the following objectives:

Destroy the Idol of the Overseer and the Seaborn Goddess (2)

Travel to the Sepulchrum

Activate the Monolith

Defeat the Tomb Lord boss

The first task involves destroying two structures that are reached using the various teleporters in the opening location, however each time you activate a teleporter you'll be attacked by a group of enemies. You should therefore focus on clearing out each of these hordes before you interact with any more teleporters, to avoid becoming overwhelmed. Both the Idol of the Overseer and the Seaborn Goddess will summon a tough monster after you've worn them down, so be ready to deal with that.

Proceed through the dungeon to reach the Tomb Lord boss, who isn't too difficult to defeat but does have a few tricks up their sleeve. Their AoE attacks will start to drag down your health after a time, so avoid those areas as much as possible, but the main thing to watch out for is the Bone Walls they summon. These can explode and deal significant damage to your character, so if you find yourself surrounded then quickly use a dash or other ability to get away, or destroy a section of wall so you can get away.

Complete the Halls of the Damned dungeon and you'll receive the Aspect of Disobedience, which provides [0.15-0.30]% increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to [60.00]% – the exact percentages will be determined by your level and other factors. This Diablo 4 Aspect can be used by all classes, and can provide significant reinforcement to your defenses so is definitely worth seeking out.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.