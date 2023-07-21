If you're wondering how to complete chapter 1 of the Season Journey in Diablo 4 then there's a good chance that you dived into Season of the Malignant without reading thousands of words of patch notes. Once you've completed your first quests for Cormond, clearing the Malignant Tunnels in Dry Steppes, you'll be given an indecipherable Seasonal Quest to both 'Complete Chapter 1 of the Season Journey' and 'Complete Chapter 2 of the Season Journey' with no map marker to help guide you.

Unlike pretty much every other mission you do throughout the campaign, the Diablo 4 Season 1 quests will require you to do more than just talk to an NPC and slay every demon in sight. If you navigate to the map screen you'll see a new tab along the top of the screen called 'Season' and it's here where you'll find the Diablo 4 Season Journey tracker.

To progress through Diablo 4 Season 1, you'll actually need to complete a series of challenges – this will also earn you Small Favors, which are used to level up your Diablo 4 battle pass. So if you're wondering how to complete chapter 1 and chapter 2 of the Season Journey, this is where you'll find the requirements.

How to complete chapter 1 of the Season Journey

To complete Chapter 1 of the Season Journey in Diablo 4 you'll need to complete seven of the nine objectives listed. That's right, you don't need to complete every single one of them to progress, with this system designed to let you pick and choose the activities you feel most comfortable completing. Below you'll find all of the nine objectives, and the rewards you'll earn, to unlock chapter 2.

Chapter 1 Season Journey challenges:

The Hangman's Garden – Collect (15) Gallowvine, found nearly anywhere

– Collect (15) Gallowvine, found nearly anywhere Heart of Corruption – Collect a Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

– Collect a Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the Campaign Den of Evil – Complete any Dungeon found on your Map

– Complete any Dungeon found on your Map Trouble in the Wilds – Complete a World Event found on your Map

– Complete a World Event found on your Map Into the Frozen Dark – Complete (3) Dungeons in Fractured Peaks

– Complete (3) Dungeons in Fractured Peaks What Lurks Below – Complete a Cellar

– Complete a Cellar Kind Stranger – Complete (5) priority or side quests

– Complete (5) priority or side quests Keeper of the Keys – Collect a Whispering Key, sold at the Purveyor of Curiosities

– Collect a Whispering Key, sold at the Purveyor of Curiosities Waste Not – Salvage (10) Normal items at the Blacksmith

Chapter 1 Season Journey rewards:

Large Favor Drop

First Journey Cache

Aspect of Ancestral Charge

Subterranean Aspect

Aspect of Pestilent Points

Aspect of Gore Quills

Aspect of Searing Wards

How to complete Chapter 2 of the Season Journey

Once you have completed seven objectives in Chapter 1 of the Season Journey in Diablo 4 you'll unlock the next tab, Chapter 2. You'll be presented with 11 challenges and again need to complete nine, so pick the seven that you feel best equipped to tackle and then have at them. Once you've done this, you'll be able to progress further through the Season of the Malignant storyline, and tackle the Diablo 4 Holding Back the Flood questline.

Chapter 2 Season Journey challenges:

Undertaker – Complete (10) Cellars

– Complete (10) Cellars Stopping the Spread – Collect (3) Malignant Hearts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

– Collect (3) Malignant Hearts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign Ruins Reclaimed – Conquer a Stronghold

– Conquer a Stronghold Gemcutter – Craft any Chipped gem at the Jeweler

– Craft any Chipped gem at the Jeweler A Torch in the Depths – Complete (5) Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

– Complete (5) Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign Baptized in Blood – Reach level 25

– Reach level 25 Vivisector – Collect (15) Demon Hearts, found from killing Demons or in Cellars

– Collect (15) Demon Hearts, found from killing Demons or in Cellars A Warrior of Taste – Change your gear's appearance (5 times) at the Wardrobe

– Change your gear's appearance (5 times) at the Wardrobe Lighting the Way – Interact with (10) waypoints for faster travel to new places

– Interact with (10) waypoints for faster travel to new places Spit and Polish – Upgrade an item twice at the Blacksmith or Jeweler

– Upgrade an item twice at the Blacksmith or Jeweler Finer Clarity – Upgrade your potion to Minor at the Alchemist

Chapter 2 Season Journey rewards:

Large Favor Drop

Second Journey Cache

Bold Chieftain's Aspect

Shockwave Aspect

Aspect of Exposed Flesh

Aspect of Surprise

Aspect of Frozen Orbit

Don't forget to that you can make multiple seasonal characters in Diablo 4 and that your progress through the Season Journey will carry across to all of them. If you do decide to roll a few characters through season 1, just don't forget to skip the campaign in Diablo 4 to make the journey a little easier.