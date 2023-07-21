Should you skip the campaign for Diablo 4 Season 1?

How to create seasonal character in Diablo 4
Should you skip the campaign in Diablo 4 Season 1? It's one of the first questions asked as you start the Season of the Malignant, and admittedly, it's a little confusing. If you've spent any time with Diablo 4 since launch, you'll know that the campaign acts as your anchor as you level from 1-50, so the thought of skipping it entirely when starting a brand new character from scratch seems a little counter intuitive. 

Here's the thing, you should absolutely skip the campaign in Season 1 of Diablo 4. You'll already need to have completed it once with your main character on the 'Eternal Realm' to access Diablo 4 Season 1 content, with Season of the Malignant requiring that you create a brand new character on the 'Seasonal Realm'. 

Should you decide to skip the campaign, you'll begin as a level 1 character in Kyovashad. From there, take a look at your map and keep an eye out for Green Leaf icons, as these indicate the Seasonal Content and Seasonal Quests that you are now able to access. 

How to skip the campaign in Diablo 4 Season 1

Skip campaign diablo 4 season 1

If you want to skip the campaign in Diablo 4 season 1, you'll first need to learn how to create a seasonal character in Diablo 4. Once you've selected your class and customized your hero, you'll need to navigate to the 'Finalize' tab and look for a new option to 'Skip Campaign' under the 'Hardcore' toggle. Once you have successfully selected the Skip Campaign option, enter your character name, hit 'Start Game', and then don't forget to join the 'Seasonal Realm' on the next tab. 

Season 1 is now live and with it, the Diablo 4 battle pass. Remember, if you want to level up fast in Diablo 4 you'll need to find all the waypoints, uncover areas of the map, and hunt for all the Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith locations if you haven't done so already. 

