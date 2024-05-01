Starfield's still getting some "major features" after the May update, including the RPG's "first land vehicle"

Bethesda has only just properly unveiled Starfield's May update, and the studio is already teasing what's next - including a proper land vehicle.

"There are some major features on the horizon," the devs say in a news post, "including a land vehicle for speedier planetary exploration, official mod support for Starfield, and the massive Shattered Space expansion. Stay tuned in the coming months for more news on these!" It's unclear exactly when the land vehicle will launch, other than the fact that it won't be a part of the May 15 update.

We do get to see a bit of footage of the vehicle in action as part of a dev diary video which you can see below starting at the 4:42 mark. It's just development footage, but it looks like we're getting a sort of dune buggy that we can directly control to traverse a planet's surface. Senior producer Tim Lamb says this is the game's "first land vehicle," perhaps hinting that a second, a third, or more may be on the horizon.

This isn't just the first land vehicle in Starfield - it's the first land vehicle in any Bethesda game, unless you have a very liberal interpretation of what a horse is. Back before Starfield's launch, Todd Howard gave an interview where he suggested that the RPG didn't have vehicles because it would "change the gameplay." Whatever design issue was there has apparently been worked out.

It took eight months, but Starfield is finally getting proper surface maps in the RPG's largest update since launch.