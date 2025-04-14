American Truck Simulator makes good on 26 days of rampant community speculation by revealing the Road Trip update, which is going to let you just cruise the US in regular cars

On March 19, American Truck Simulator developer SCS Software posted a brief, mysterious teaser video full of engine noises that set the community into rampant speculation mode. Now, nearly a month later, the devs have revealed this was a tease for a project called "Road Trip," which is going to let you cruise the highways from behind the wheels of normal street cars.

"In the past, we've shared our ambition to expand the ways players can engage with the game world – not just through driving Class 8 trucks and hauling cargo, but by exploring that same world through different types of vehicles and experiences," the devs say in their announcement post.

"Road Trip represents a step in that direction. Once introduced, it should allow players to enjoy the vast landscapes of ATS not only from the cab of an 18-wheeler but also from behind the wheel of, say, a powerful pickup or even a sports car. We hope this new perspective will appeal not only to long-time players but also to those who may be discovering the world of ATS for the first time."

American Truck Simulator - Hear Us Out! - YouTube Watch On

The announcement includes a few work-in-progress images of various vehicles, and the devs are quick to note that this is all still "in the early stages" of development. But they're already thinking about new gameplay mechanics to encourage exploration, and one of the early concepts is an "exploration journal" that'll have you unlocking themed postcards as you go.

I've been playing ATS off and on since it first launched in 2016, and I've always enjoyed the game most as a road trip simulator. Its 1:20 scale map does an incredible job of capturing the spirit of driving through the US, and being able to do that without the gentle stress of delivering a load of steel on time sounds fantastic.

Of course, SCS isn't abandoning the "truck" part of American Truck Simulator, as the studio has "assembled a dedicated team" to work specifically on the Road Trip project. But as much as I love rolling 18-wheelers across the US, I'm starting to think this might actually be the game's ultimate form.

