PC gaming has more than doubled in size over the last 4 years in Japan, report finds, with global Steam hits like Counter-Strike 2 and PUBG leading the charge

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Left 4 Dead and Terraria top the list of popular games

Counter-Strike 2 release trailer screenshot showing an old-style white desktop PC running the Counter-Strike menu atop a wooden desk
(Image credit: Valve)

Since Japan is the home country of Sony and Nintendo, it should come as no surprise that consoles from those corporations tend to dominate the Japanese market. Xbox consoles have long struggled to compete, as did the PC market along with it. But data from the local Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association shows there's been a considerable shift over the last few years.

According to Kotaku, which is citing a preliminary report shared during Tokyo Game Show – with a full report expected in December – PC revenue for Japan was around 132.1 billion yen in 2021. By 2025, that figure shot up to 300 million yen, an increase of about 134%. The selection of games that make up the biggest money-spinners are mostly global releases.

Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legend and PUBG: Battlegrounds are Japan's three biggest sellers on Steam, showing a clear preference towards free-to-play games with massive global communities. If I were just jumping into PC games right now, I'd reach for the same. These games, and many more like them, provide well-made experiences for no immediate investment.

However Japan prefers to sink long hours into Left 4 Dead and Terraria, which make the country's top two PC games in terms of hours spent playing. Stardew Valley also makes the list, because who doesn't love killing zombies or building a nice homestead?

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Interestingly enough, Monster Hunter Wilds is the only Japan-made game to rank prominently on PC in terms of revenue.

Still, the PC industry is growing in Japan, Consoles outside Switch 2 have been up and down, and mobile's only moved up around 4.5%.

"Steam is on an absolute historic run": Valve quietly made a huge change that's helping game devs, says Hooded Horse CEO.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

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