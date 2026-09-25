Attention music fans - the CRKD Les Paul guitar controller works with Stage Tour, and it just got a record-low discount at Woot

With Stage Tour making its way to the stage later this year, there's no better time to pick up a guitar controller. If you were unaware, the neat thing about RedOctane Games' Guitar Hero successor is that you don't have to pick up their new, fully-priced instruments and can make do with alternatives like the CRKD Gibson Les Paul instead.
CRKD's guitar controllers can often be pricier than the official Stage Tour axe, but thanks to Woot, the Black Tribal Les Paul is $74.99 instead of its usual $124.99 price. That's a $50 saving, which is music to my ears, as it's not only cheaper than the official Stage Tour guitar counterpart, but also a price that you won't currently find at Amazon's own US storefront.
Woot has dropped the price of two of CRKD's Gibson Les Paul guitar controllers, saving you $50 on the wireless axe. However, before you buy, make sure you're after the Stage Tour for the Xbox Series X/S or PC, as today's deal covers the licensed Xbox version of the guitar gamepad.
I was a Guitar Hero aficionado, so my excitement for Stage Tour is turned up to 11. Regrettably, I don't have a valid excuse to pick up a new guitar controller, as my PDP Riffmaster "will work natively with Stage Tour" according to the game's official FAQ, so long as I make sure to grab the PS5 version to pair properly with my PS5 guitar controller.
However, had I been on the market for a new music gamepad, I was undoubtedly eyeing up the CRKD Gibson Les Paul. It features a hall-effect strum bar, mechanical frets, and a neck you can swap to gain 5 additional frets. Not only that, but Stage Tour FAQ states that CRKD guitars will also work natively with the game, and the Les Paul has the benefit of actually looking like a real-life guitar.
As someone with a background in music, a licensed guitar controller that shares a stunning resemblance to real-life Les Pauls is going to look better when displayed against the rest of my instrument collection. The Riffmaster is neat, but its aesthetic doesn't tick my music-nerd boxes in quite the same way. Not to mention, CRKD's alternative is available in different designs, including a black-and-blue Blueberry Burst Pro look, which is also $74.99 at Woot today.
Whether you pick up this CRKD Gibson Les Paul guitar controller (or fork out the $129.99 at Best Buy for the Stage Tour Kramer guitar bundle), just make sure you're getting the right one for your platform of choice for the best compatibility. Have an Xbox Series X/S? Then you can rock out with this Woot deal and Stage Tour when it launches on December 10.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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