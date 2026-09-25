Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals 2026, including early price cuts on booster boxes

Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals are slowly but surely approaching like a troll lumbering over a hill. Considering how many good sets have been released this year (from Lorwyn Eclipsed to The Hobbit), there should be plenty to look out for.

That's why the GamesRadar+ team and I are gathering up every scrap of advice we can on how to make the most of Black Friday MTG offers. This includes the retailers you should be paying attention to, which items traditionally get discounted around this time of year, and when the savings will end. I've been covering Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals for years now, so have a few tricks up my sleeves.

If there are early savings to be had on one of the best card games, you'll also find them below. I'm posting the best bargains I can uncover before the event right here, so keep popping back every now and then if you want to secure the most tempting discounts.

Curated by Curated by Benjamin Abbott Social Links Navigation Tabletop & Merch Editor Benjamin has played Magic since the 1990s when his older brother began collecting cards, and he's covered sales events like Black Friday on GamesRadar+ for more than seven years. He's currently getting to grips with MTG The Hobbit and is trying to create the ultimate goblin/orc deck.

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Today's best Magic: The Gathering deals ahead of Black Friday

Record low price Save $10 Magic: The Gathering The Hobbit Bundle: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon From what I can tell, this is the lowest price we've seen for MTG's Hobbit bundle. It includes accessories like a sturdy storage box and themed die to go with nine booster packs, so is a great way to start your Middle-earth Magic collection.

Record low price Save $10 Magic: The Gathering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Pizza Bundle: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon It may not seem like the biggest price cut, but considering how hard this pack was to get ahead of launch, I'll take it. Particularly because this seems to be a lowest-ever price... It contains themed land cards, nine Play Boosters, one Collector Booster, some promo cards, and a special Spindown life counter.

Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals FAQ

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

When will the Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals start? Black Friday MTG deals officially kick off on November 27, 2026, but they'll actually start way before that. We tend to see price cuts appearing from a mid-November onwards, so keep an eye out as Thanksgiving approaches. The discounts won't end after Black Friday itself, either. They usually cling on into December as we move to Cyber Monday.

What will the best Black Friday MTG deals be? Many Magic products get discounted for Black Friday, but some enjoy better reductions than others. MTG's most popular format - Commander - always enjoys a deal or two when the sale rolls around, for example. Although you're less likely to get a bargain on brand-new, fresh-off-the-press sets, most Commander decks will be a few months old by the time the sales arrive. If previous years are anything to go by, that means we should be able to expect $10 off the sticker price (or beyond, if it's an older release). Booster boxes also enjoy huge price cuts. You can typically save $40 or more on these collections if you're lucky, providing far better value for money than you'd usually find.

Want to find more savings? Don't miss the Black Friday Pokemon card deals.