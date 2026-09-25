Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's battle lead "regrets" how hard the Platinum trophy was to earn, so director Naoki Hamaguchi says Revelation's is "easier"

It'll be less painful to pine for Platinum in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation now that Square Enix developers are changing their approach to the completionist trophy.
In fact, director Naoki Hamaguchi tells Anime News Network he expects "twenty percent of players or maybe even more than that to be able to obtain" Platinum in Revelation, the final installment of the remake trilogy. In comparison, only 2.3% of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players on Steam have earned its platinum prize, The Planet's Hope. Square Enix devs were apparently expecting a bigger number.
"For Rebirth's Platinum trophy – well, for Rebirth in general – there's so much to do," Hamaguchi acknowledges. "There's so much content. We wanted to make people go through all this content and perfect it. It's kind of by design that that would make it difficult."
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But, you know, you can blast through a challenging number of appetizers at dinner or push yourself with back-to-back rewatches of Saw 2 – it doesn't mean you won't regret ordering the tuna tartare in the morning. So, Rebirth's battle director Teruki Endo had regrets.
"'Oh, no! I feel bad – I have regrets,'" Hamaguchi reports Endo saying upon seeing fan feedback to what a pain Rebirth's Platinum trophy was. The director continues, "I don't want to call it a mistake in judgment or anything but we also didn't expect so many people to want the Platinum trophy. I think that was what we underestimated here."
But Square Enix devs have learned their lesson for Revelation, which is out April 8, 2027. Hamaguchi promises "the Platinum trophy will be easier to get" once the RPG launches, and the game's overall combat should be less brutal, too.
"It's not just about the amount of battles that there are but the battles themselves that are going to be enjoyable," says Hamaguchi about the developers' approach. "I think that's one thing that we've learned from Rebirth: to make the battles themselves enjoyable rather than just challenging."
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Final Fantasy 7 Remake being split in 3 was a risk, director says, because what could Square Enix do if the first game was received "poorly."