Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will require multiple playthroughs to experience everything, director Naoki Hamaguchi teases

Part of the joy of RPGs is replaying them to try different things and explore other side quests and options on your journey. The upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will apparently reward going through the story more than once, with more to discover than was in Rebirth.
Director and remake trilogy overseer Naoki Hamaguchi comments as much during a gameplay demonstration at Tokyo Game Show, per a translation from Genki on Twitter. While providing commentary to footage of the blockbuster game, he mentions that going through Final Fantasy 7 Revelation once will provide around the same amount of gameplay as in Rebirth.
However, according to him, there's a lot you can't see or do in one go, thus you'll want to get through Revelation a couple of times, making the overall amount of questing and rewards and such more than in the second installment. It's not specified to what degree overall there's more to see.
I'm not shocked to hear this. Revelation is the big closer, and it felt like we were building towards it in Rebirth. You've got the entire party together, finally, the whole world of Final Fantasy 7 to explore, and given the standard of redesign thus far, the stage is set for the devs to really maximize the amount of fun to be had.
Even as someone who doesn't replay games all that much – my backlog is just too big – I suspect I'll be playing Revelation more than once. I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Remake and Rebirth, and this'll be the last goodbye to these characters, at least for now, and I want to savor every piece of that.
Hamaguchi's comments here line up with the size of the release too, since it's likely to be around the 200 GB range. That's a chunky piece of your hard drive, but then, let's be honest, once this lands, what else will you be playing?
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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