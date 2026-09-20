Final Fantasy 7 Revelation lead says the series' cursed Moogles are back, and this time they're training to form a pop idol group

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has my least favorite Moogle designs in the entire series - their odd, humanoid proportions turn them from adorably fluffy friends to weird creatures I don't want around my pets. And they're back in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, this time in pursuit of pop music stardom, apparently.
That's according to Final Fantasy 7 Revelation director Naoki Hamaguchi, who told Anime News Network that one of Rebirth's most hated mini-games came from the Moogle family. Cloud would enter these dreamy Moogle-filled environments to round up all the creatures while dodging whatever comical obstacles they threw at him.
"There are a lot of mini-games - and many different styles of mini-games - and I think every player has their own personal preference. It's an RPG, so the characters are moving around the environment in a really specific way - they're not walking around in action-combaty ways," Hamaguchi explains. "For example, there was the Moogle House mini-game, but people who wanted to focus on the action didn't really want to step away from the action elements and do that."
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Hamaguchi then reveals the "Moogle Houses are returning" in the trilogy's third and final chapter. "As for the Moogles, they have since quit their jobs as Moogle merchants and they're now trying their hand at being on stage - making a little idol group."
A family of Moogles trying to do their best New Jeans impression would have me really excited if we were dealing with Final Fantasy 9's Moogles or, heck, even the original Final Fantasy 7's chunkier ones. I'm a little scared to see what that looks like in Revelation, though. At least the memes will be worth it.
"Anyway, since a lot of people didn't really like that Moogle mini-game, that was definitely one thing we wanted to change and so we've made it more accessible - and hopefully more people like the Moogles," Hamaguchi says. Bless him for trying.
Speaking of cursed characters you want banished into the shadow realm, Chadley supposedly has a key role in the upcoming game, as well.
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"Cloud is still the main character" of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, but the developers know you "want to see more of the other characters"