Persona 4 Revival adds a fan-favorite character from the anime as a social link, hinting we might get new Personas in the remake

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Aika is here!

Persona 4 Revival trailer showing main character panicking
(Image credit: Atlus)

Persona 4 Revival has been billed as a largely faithful remake of the classic paranatural game, but the developers at Atlus are making some large changes. Most recently, the studio announced it's retroactively adding a fan-favorite character from 2011's Persona 4: The Animation into the main game's cannon.

And that fan-favorite character is Aika Nakamura, one of the player character's classmates and the daughter of the Aiya restaurant's owners - the one with Mighty Beef bowls that almost make you and your friends pass out from meat sweats. She's mentioned in passing in Persona 4 Golden if you take on the restaurant's challenge enough times, but Aika herself is conveniently always on delivery runs while you're eating.

Persona 4 Revival Broadcast | Episode 2 - YouTube Persona 4 Revival Broadcast | Episode 2 - YouTube
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Atlus announced her inclusion in Persona 4 Revival in its second promotional broadcast, introducing her as "laid back by nature." She's still a school goer, still a delivery girl, and still the daughter of Aiya's owners - but there's one key difference here: She's also a social link.

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That means you can choose to spend time with her out of class and level up your joint relationship, though a brand-new social link brings up other questions. If Revival has a new social link, does that mean Aika is attached to a new arcana card? And if so, wouldn't that indicate we're getting new Personas to collect who are related to said arcana? Atlus didn't say much about Aika's social link storyline, but we should find out more before the game's launch next February.

Persona 4 Revival's aiming to make a ton more little changes to the game. For starters, the devs want to integrate Marie into the story more naturally this time around and there's also been a few tweaks to some controversial Yosuke scenes. In news that's proved divisive for fans, Atlus also replaced the entire English voice cast of Persona 4 Golden.

Persona 4 Revival lets Atlus "go more in-depth" with Yosuke, lead says, even if you can't romance him: "There has been something more we could explore with every character"

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

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