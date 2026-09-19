Here's how to watch this year's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

The PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct is returning once again, with announcements direct from this year's Tokyo Gaming Show.
Hosted once again by Frankie Ward, this year's show will run for 90 minutes and host more than 35 trailers, developer deep dives, and exclusive announcements. There'll be world premiere announcements, and news direct from the TGS show floor.
Already confirmed for this year's show are; a new trailer for Stronghold 4, the latest entry in the legendary RTS series; a selection of games from Devolver Digital, including the literal smash-hit title Virtue and a Sledgehammer; and a deep dive into Tenebris Somnia, a retro survival horror adventure.
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This year's show will take place on Sunday, September 20 at 09:00 PT / 12:00 ET / 17:00 BST and 01:00 JST on Monday, September 21. You'll be able to watch on PC Gamer's YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook channels, or catch the full show streamed on Steam. You'll also be able to catch the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct on Bilibili and KauiShou. Co-streaming is also available, so make sure to check in with your favorite creators to see if they'll be watching the show live.
You can find out more about the show ahead of release, with a closer look at featured games and show content, all by checking out PC Gamer's social channels. If you head to the show's official website, or take a look at BlueSky, Tiktok, Twitter, and Instagram you can learn more ahead of the show's starting point on Sunday.
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