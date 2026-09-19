Here's how to watch this year's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

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The show returns this weekend

PCGS
(Image credit: Future)

The PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct is returning once again, with announcements direct from this year's Tokyo Gaming Show.

Hosted once again by Frankie Ward, this year's show will run for 90 minutes and host more than 35 trailers, developer deep dives, and exclusive announcements. There'll be world premiere announcements, and news direct from the TGS show floor.

Already confirmed for this year's show are; a new trailer for Stronghold 4, the latest entry in the legendary RTS series; a selection of games from Devolver Digital, including the literal smash-hit title Virtue and a Sledgehammer; and a deep dive into Tenebris Somnia, a retro survival horror adventure.

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This year's show will take place on Sunday, September 20 at 09:00 PT / 12:00 ET / 17:00 BST and 01:00 JST on Monday, September 21. You'll be able to watch on PC Gamer's YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook channels, or catch the full show streamed on Steam. You'll also be able to catch the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct on Bilibili and KauiShou. Co-streaming is also available, so make sure to check in with your favorite creators to see if they'll be watching the show live.

You can find out more about the show ahead of release, with a closer look at featured games and show content, all by checking out PC Gamer's social channels. If you head to the show's official website, or take a look at BlueSky, Tiktok, Twitter, and Instagram you can learn more ahead of the show's starting point on Sunday.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones
Managing Editor, News

I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.

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