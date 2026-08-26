Everything announced at the Future Games Show at gamescom 2026

The Future Games Show at gamescom delivered a wishlist-expanding salvo of news about upcoming games to those who tuned in.
Hosted by Nick Apostolides (Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil Requiem) and Angela Sant’Albano (Grace Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem), the gamescom showcase provided a series of deep dives into anticipated games, including 13 world-premiere trailers, along with plenty of demo drops and release dates.
If you didn’t manage to watch the Future Games Show at gamescom while it aired, then you’re in the right place. Here’s every reveal from the show, presented in chronological order.
The Future Games Show at gamescom began with a gameplay trailer forWorms Galactic Tactics, a spinoff entry in the slapstick turn-based strategy series. It’s coming to PC & consoles in 2027, and if you’re a fan of the 2D style the series is known for, the trailer also revealed that a brand-new mainline Worms game is in development.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword
Director Satoru Nihei provided a closer look at the Lion Dogs, a gameplay element from Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and premiered an all-new cinematic trailer for Capcom's fast-approaching samurai action game. It's coming to PC and consoles on September 4.
The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival
A new gameplay trailer for sidescrolling brawler The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival focused on the unlockable character, Negan, and his trusty weapon Lucille. It's coming to PC and consoles on the 18th of September.
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DIOXIDE
Byte Barrel Entertainment shared a new gameplay trailer for Dioxide, a soulslike FPS set in a world ravaged by industrial decay. It's coming soon to PC.
Wolcen 2 - World Premiere
A world premiere trailer provided the first look at Wolcen II. It's a sequel to the fan-favourite dark fantasy action RPG Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem - and it's launching into early access in 2027.
A Short Quest
A Short Quest is a nostalgic dungeon crawler built by a small team, and a new trailer gave us an overview of the challenging combat and hand-crafted RPG systems. It's coming soon to Steam, with a playtest available now.
Clutch
Maverick Games Creative Director Mike Brown gave us a closer look at the studio's cinematic open-world driving game, CLUTCH, where you tear up the French Riviera. It's coming to PC & Consoles in Spring 2027.
Greak 2: Alliance of the Storms - World Premiere
A world premiere trailer revealed Greak 2: Alliance of the Storms, a stunning cooperative metroidvania set in a land of parallel dimensions. It's coming to PC and consoles in 2027.
Serious Sam: Shatterverse
A new gameplay trailer for Serious Sam Shatterverse provided a chaotic glimpse at this roguelite shooter set in the Serious Sam universe, where you play as a crew of multiversal heroes. It's coming to PC & consoles on August 31, 2026.
Graveyard Keeper 2
A satirical trailer for Graveyard Keeper 2 offered a cheeky overview of this 'cosy' life simulator, where you manage a medieval cemetery. It's coming to PC and consoles on September 22.
JOIN US
An eerie trailer for JOIN US provided a window into its chaotic world, where you conjure a cult with your friends and pray to the ancient ones. The co-operative survival game is coming to PC & consoles in March 2027.
SPINE - This is Gun Fu
Developers Nekki shared a new trailer for the studio's kinetic cyberpunk shooter, SPINE. As well as introducing viewers to the game's story, we also got a taste of the game's intense gun-fu encounters. SPINE is coming to PC & consoles in Spring 2027.
Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Fuse Games dropped by the Future Games Show at gamescom for an exclusive interview digging into Star Wars: Galactic Racer, the studio's run-based racing game where you control pod racers and land speeders. It's coming to PC & consoles on October 6.
Alkimya: House of Wisdom - World Premiere
A world-premiere trailer revealed Alkimya: House of Wisdom, an alchemical action-adventure game with a stunning, realistic art style. It's coming soon to PC and PlayStation.
Trees Hate You
Trees Hate You is an unpredictable rage game where you avoid all manner of pesky flora, and a new trailer aired during the Future Games Show at gamescom, revealing it will launch on November 16 later this year.
Bye Bye Bonnie - World Premiere
A world premiere trailer revealed the next game from Brainwash Gang, Bye Bye Bonnie. It's a co-operative golfing adventure with an adorable hand-drawn art style, and it's coming soon to PC.
Arizona Sunshine
Arizona Sunshine is a flat-screen remake of the beloved VR zombie shooter. A new trailer aired during the Future Games Show at gamescom, showcasing split-screen co-operative gameplay from this sun-soaked apocalypse shooter, which is coming soon to PC.
Construction Simulator: Evolution
Construction Simulator: Evolution allows players to take control of numerous licensed vehicles in a holistic, hyperrealistic construction playground. A new trailer for the game aired during this year's gamescom showcase, providing a closer look at the wall-smashing action. It's coming soon to PC & consoles.
Hieronymus
Surreal shooter Hieronymus received a new trailer during the Future Games Show at gamescom, offering a window into its grotesque historical world, which, as the name suggests, draws inspiration from the imaginative works of Hieronymus Bosch. It's coming soon to PC.
PixelJunk Monsters 3 - World Premiere
A world premiere trailer revealed PixelJunk Monsters 3, the third entry in Q-Games' beloved Tiki Tower Defence series. It's coming soon, and you can sign up for the private playtest on Steam, which kicks off on September 4.
AION 2
During the Future Games Show at gamescom, developers NC took us behind the curtain for an overview of AION 2, the Unreal Engine 5 MMORPG where the sky is your battlefield. There's a launch-scale test held on September 17 - 18 next month, ahead of the game's October 5 launch on PC.
Star Trek: Outposts Unknown
Magic Fuel Games dropped by the gamescom showcase to reveal that the studio's Starfleet city builder, Star Trek: Outposts Unknown, would be boldly launching onto PC this October 20.
WARDOGS
All-out warfare FPS WARDOGS made an explosive appearance at this year's gamescom showcase. Developers BULKHEAD revealed more gameplay, and reaffirmed that the tactical military FPS is launching into early access on September 10.
The Journey Home
The Journey Home is an atmospheric platformer written by bestselling author Sophie Leigh-Robbins, and a new trailer for the game aired during the Future Games Show at gamescom 2026. It's coming soon to PC, with a demo available now on Steam.
Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault
Early access shopkeeper RPG Moonlighter reaches 1.0 soon, and to mark the occasion, Digital Sun shared a charming gameplay trailer during the gamescom showcase - the 1.0 update drops on September 2 for PC & consoles.
Everwind
First-person multiplayer survival game Everwind is out now on PC, but, as revealed during the Future Games Show at gamescom, it's also coming to consoles in 2027.
Sword Sage: Awakening
Sword Sage: Awakening is an action RPG steeped in Chinese myth that features an adorable Red Panda companion. A new trailer provided a closer look at its fast-paced combat. It's coming soon to PC & consoles.
The Sinking City 2
Lovecraftian survival horror adventure The Sinking City 2 is out now on PC, PlayStation and Xbox - but it's also coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027, as revealed during the Future Games Show at gamescom.
Tides of Annihilation
An exclusive interview with Eclipse Glow Games revealed more about Tides of Annihilation, the studio's Arthurian action-adventure game, set in a fractured contemporary London. It's coming soon to PC & consoles.
We Were Here Tomorrow
We Were Here Tomorrow is the latest entry in Total Mayhem Games' series of asymmetrical co-operative adventures. During the Future Games Show at gamescom, we learned that it's coming to PC & consoles in October 2026.
Guns of Eschaton
Guns of Eschaton is a soulslike shooter set in a world developed by legendary Art Director Viktor Antonov, the creative mind behind Dishonoured's Dunwall and Half-Life 2's City 17. A new trailer during the Future Games Show at gamesocm revealed a closer look at its apocalyptic Western world. It's coming to PC & consoles later this year.
Hillthorn
Card-based detective game Hillthorn got a brand-new gameplay trailer during the Future Games Show at gamescom, providing a taste of its overarching mysteries. It's coming to PC & consoles in November, but you can play the demo on Steam right now.
Breakaway Hockey League - World Premiere
Journey To The Savage Planet developers Raccoon Logic revealed Breakaway Hockey League, a skill-based 4v4 hockey game with non-stop highlight reel plays. It's coming soon to PC, and you can wishlist it now on Steam.
DNA NEMESIS - World Premiere
A world-premiere trailer revealed DNA Nemesis, a third-person sci-fi shooter with animal-headed protagonists. It's coming to PC in December 2026.
Gallipoli
Blackmill Games shared the launch trailer for its WW1 shooter Gallipoli during the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's a hyperrealistic military FPS where you brave the Ottoman Fronts, and it's out now on PC and console.
Police Simulator - World Premiere
A world-premiere trailer for Police Simulator revealed Astragon Entertainment's beat-cop game, in which you chase down criminals in the fictitious city of Faremont. It's coming soon to PC & consoles.
Nailcrown
A new gameplay trailer for the dark fantasy boomer shooter Nailcrown aired during the Future Games Show at gamescom, revealing more gameplay from this high-velocity gorefest. It’s coming soon to PC.
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
Asobo Studio shared the launch trailer for the latest action-adventure in the Plague Tale series - Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy. It's out tomorrow, August 27, for PC & consoles.
Exterminauts
Vincent Regimbald from Behaviour Interactive dropped by the Future Games Show to talk more about Exterminauts, the studio's alien pest control shooter, where players complete work orders with friends in tow. It's coming to PC & consoles in 2027.
Mr. Records
Rhythm platformer Mr. Records received a new trailer during the Future Games Show at gamescom, drawing us into its mesmerising cartoon world. It's coming soon to PC & Nintendo Switch 2.
Last Ditch Effort - World Premiere
A world premiere trailer revealed Last Ditch Effort, a dark anime brawler with jaw-dropping pixel art. It's coming to PC in 2027.
Into the Wind
Robin from Bloom & Gloom Games delivered an overview of Into the Wind during the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's a delivery-focused life simulator where you pilot a sentient flying motorcycle. It's coming soon to PC, and you can sign up for playtests on the game's Steam page.
Kingdom 3: Rising Realms - World Premiere
A world premiere trailer revealed Kingdom 3: Rising Realms, a brand new entry in Raw Fury's beloved series of pixel art strategy games. It's coming soon to PC and consoles.
Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern - World Premiere
Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern was revealed during the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's a fantasy life simulator where you cater for heroes in a cosy tavern, and it's coming to PC in early 2027.
NO LAW
The Ascent developers Neon Giant popped up during the Future Games Show at gamescom to dig into the studio's new game, NO LAW. It's a first-person cyberpunk revenge thriller, coming to PC & consoles in 2027.
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster
A new gameplay trailer revealed how players will rise through the ranks of ratmen as a sneaky little Skaven in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster. It's coming to PC & consoles in 2027.
Ritual Tides
For the Future Games Show at gamescom, Vertpaint put together a skin-crawling trailer for its Lovecraftian horror game Ritual Tides, which takes place on a remote British island. It's coming later this year.
Escape from Playtime - World Premiere
A world premiere trailer for Escape from Playtime acted as the grand finale for the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's a co-operative survival horror game inside the Poppy Playtime universe, where you play as a crew of misfit toys. It's coming soon to PC.
Jordan Oloman has hundreds of bylines across outlets like GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, USA Today, The Guardian, The Verge, The Washington Post, and more. Jordan is an experienced freelance writer who can not only dive deep into the biggest video games out there but explore the way they intersect with culture too. Jordan can also be found working behind-the-scenes here at Future Plc, contributing to the organization and execution of the Future Games Show.
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