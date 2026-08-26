Into the Wind is basically if Studio Ghibli made Death Stranding, and I'm here for it

Into the Wind is a cute, colorful, and adventurous parcel-delivering game where you transport various types of cargo for people around the islands of Santa Rosa.
It's got the aesthetics and vibes of a Ghibli movie, like if Kiki's Delivery Service had slightly less witches and broomsticks and a little more sky pirates and sentient motorcycle-planes called Ermes. Yes, you read that right.
It's got all the cargo-managing drama of Death Stranding, with Robin from developer Bloom and Gloom Games telling us in a gameplay demo for the Future Games Show at Gamescom that "different types of cargo affect driving and flying in different ways, and more challenging deliveries mean more pay for your efforts."
A sign on a shop's door in the town means they need some help with deliveries, and from there you can head on in to see exactly what they need help with. One shop shown off during this Future Games Show demo has delivery requests for a live swordfish and a (hopefully disarmed) mine. But opting for some heavy boxes means decent pay, slightly less danger, but it does have an impact on your ability to fly.
Thankfully, some jobs you can take your time with, stopping to check out shops and other jobs on the way too, which is going to be handy for finding new parts for Ermes or for your base.
However, there are pirates around, so sometimes not being able to fly and take them on means taking the long route round to avoid them; otherwise, you risk damaging your cargo and losing precious money on your job.
If you weren't laden down, though, you could have taken them on in aerial combat with the weapons that your motorcycle-plane is packing, all the while pulling off some seriously slick acrobatics.
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But despite this quite idyllic setting, you're also trying to solve the mystery of your uncle's disappearance, who was last seen entering a strange cloud over Santa Rosa. Get to know the people there, make some friends, and it sounds like you may well find out what happened to him.
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
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