Unleash the power of Gun Fu as you fight AI and search for your brother in SPINE, releasing Summer 2027

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Use your sentient combat implant Spine to seamlessly combine beat 'em up action with cinematic gunplay as you take on Tensor

Set in a dystopian vision of a cyberpunk future, SPINE builds on and extrapolates some of our technological fears to give us Tensor City, where the streets are controlled by an oppressive and all-powerful AI regime. As exclusively announced during the Future Games Show at gamescom, we can experience this for ourselves when SPINE launches in Summer 2027.

Playing as rebellious street artist Redline, you must fight back against Tensor (the AI that's running everything) while searching for your captured brother. Ruthless gangs dominate the city and carry out Tensor's orders, equipped with sentient combat implant Spines that would usually make them unstoppable... so it's too bad that Redline stole one for herself!

Using the power of this implant, Redline can seamlessly combine beat 'em up action with close-quarters gunplay, creating a Gun Fu experience akin to blockbuster movies such as The Matrix or John Wick. Dodge bullets, flip over enemies, disarm them and then use their own weapons against them, all in one continuous fluid movement. Developer Nekki has even created a special combat camera for this, putting you right in the middle of the action while still maintaining complete control.

SPINE is heading to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X for Summer 2027, but in the meantime you can wishlist it on Steam or follow the game on X and Facebook to receive the latest news, and subscribe to the mailing list on the official website to access the SPINE prequel comic Bullet Dancers for free!

If you're looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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