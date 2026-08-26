GTA 6 leaker turns to story spoilers: Cyberleek uploads 4-minute Lucia prologue clip hours after Rockstar says the leaks are "heartbreaking"

The latest GTA 6 leak is the biggest one yet. Leaker Cyberleek has shared a 4:38 clip of the prologue story for female protagonist Lucia, mere hours after developer Rockstar acknowledged the mounting leaks and called them "heartbreaking."
While this clip doesn't spoil the entire opening of GTA 6, it is the largest story spoiler released so far.
Cyberleek threatened to release Lucia's prologue earlier this week. In the same post, the person or group behind the leaks called on "at least 10 gamers" to "show up dressed as leeks" at the offices of Rockstar or owner Take-Two Interactive "holding game discs during working hours."
An even more incendiary message covers this Lucia leak (punctuation added for legibility). "This build is actually recent and the game is not ready at all," Cyberleek writes. The limited, fragmented nature of the GTA 6 clips released thus far has led many to believe that the game build in Cyberleek's possession is outdated and incomplete.
"Sony and Rockstar are killing your right to own and resell your games," it continues, echoing the unhinged "commandments" on the Cyberleek website and taking aim at Sony's unpopular move to end PlayStation disc production in January 2028. GTA 6 is a digital-only release, with physical editions limited to codes in boxes.
"And Rockstar is killing their own employees too," the message adds, "the work required to reach gold is way too much for so little time left. Trading volume price is how CL measures your support. CL will not continue without support. You decide."
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Rockstar's documented, occasionally debatedhistory of crunch during development is doing it no favors here, but it goes without saying that you shouldn't trust the claims of a person or group openly peddling a meme coin.
Cyberleek has a vested interest not only in appearing legitimate but in piggybacking on GTA 6 anticipation like a barnacle. Increasingly aggressive crypto pushes like this will only fuel the theory that Cyberleek's window is closing as Take-Two ramps up its investigation into the leaker's identity and, per Kotaku, online vigilantes also pursue their identity.
Reports indicate Cyberleek's actions haven't affected Rockstar's road to launch, nor has the August 27 Netflix trailer reveal been derailed.
In its statement addressing the leaks, Rockstar writes: "While it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers, we hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on November 19."
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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