New GTA 6 leak shows physical media is alive and well in Vice City, including one game that pokes fun at The Last of Us and Naughty Dog's many remasters

The drip of GTA 6 leaks from anonymous group Cyberleek has turned into a flooding riverbed. The rush of information isn't slowing, and Cyberleek seems intent on never stopping, despite Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, trying its best to unmask the leaker group's members. Meanwhile, a new gameplay clip from Cyberleek suggests that GTA 6 features a The Last of Us reference.
In Cyberleek's most recent clip, which was uploaded to Twitter and beyond but went down shortly after due to a copyright strike, Jason checks out a store named Game Horde while Cyberleek watermarks the screen with a message about its antagonistic leaks: "THIS IS NOT ABOUT ACTUAL DISCS. IT IS ABOUT OWNERSHIP."
If you say so. On that note, Jason seems to have approached the Game Horde building intending to expand his physical game ownership, but then he doesn't.
Instead, Jason uses binoculars like a creep to observe every detail in Game Horde's streaky windows, including the several video game parodies Rockstar snuck in for the most observant among us.
Then, around the 0:22 mark, we can see an advertisement for the fictional JS8, which impresses me with how far it's past our culture's current PS5 generation. Perhaps thinking the same thing, Jason once again pulls out his handy binoculars to better observe several titles on the store shelf, which is now right in front of his face.
The spines stuffing the shelves reveal a choice selection of games like Dark Souls parody GLORY SOULS II, Desolate Rim, whose font looks a lot like FPS Titanfall, and We Came Together I, II & III Remasters of the Remakes – a spoof on The Last of Us franchise's seemingly incurable need to renew and represent itself in front of a fresh audience.
This implied criticism is being thrown from a glass house, however, since Rockstar isn't usually ever willing to abandon its most profitable game series, either. Otherwise, it wouldn't spend a decade building anticipation for GTA 6.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ultimately, Jason decides he doesn't want to buy that physical copy of Righteous Slaughter: Spree-For-All. He instead tries on some purple headphones before stalking off into the approaching night, where infinitely more detail – and, I'm sure, more fodder for leaks – await us.
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.