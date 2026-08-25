Original Halo art director "may disagree" with some Campaign Evolved "creative decisions," but says "I’m rooting for the team and for Halo"

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Marcus Lehto worked on the series until Halo Reach

Halo Campaign Evolved Master Chief near the pelican dropship rear door with other pelicans visible behind on approach to the Silent Cartographer beach
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Halo co-creator and art director Marcus Lehto says he disagrees with some of Campaign Evolved's decisions, but is rooting for the franchise nonetheless.

The former Bungie creative director recemtly commented on the Halo franchise, with Lehto saying that "talk of Halo's future is certainly very exciting," but that it's "fanciful and that I doubt Asha [Sharma, Xbox CEO] really gives a shit."

He added that fans may not actually want him to return to the franchise, saying, "If I were to make another Halo these days, I bet many of you would not like it." This also followed his comments that he is unhappy the new Halo remake left multiplayer out of the package.

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In a post on Twitter, Lehto acknowledges there's been "Lots of discussion about my thoughts on Halo lately." He explains, "I genuinely enjoyed Campaign Evolved and think there’s a lot of great work in it. I may disagree with some decisions, but I’m rooting for the team and for Halo."

Lehto adds, "I helped create it, and I’ll always care deeply about it."

Unfortunately, Halo hasn't had the best time since Bungie stopped working on the franchise. Halo 4 was received well enough, but Halo 5 and the subsequent messy release of Halo Infinite have left the fanbase burnt out. While remaking the first game in the series certainly feels like setting the stage to reboot it altogether, there's no denying that Halo has lost its luster along the way.

Give Master Chief a break – I want more Halo games like ODST and Reach.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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