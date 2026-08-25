After Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 beta, devs promise to fix Captain Price's hair as his unexpected balding goes viral

The Modern Warfare 4 beta started over the weekend, and besides all the chatter about balancing and time-to-kill, it's Captain Price's haircut that's caught the attention of many. Our man should maybe get a new barber, and this iteration's developer, Infinity Ward, and Call of Duty publisher, Activision, are actively working to find him one.
Soon after the preview period started, fans began to notice how the handlebar-mustache-sporting soldier wasn't looking too good this time around. Gone is his well-kept head of hair, and what remains is a choppy-looking mess. "Lieutenant Cost," he's been dubbed by online revelers.
Developer Infinity Ward is on the case, since the number of comments and pictures on social media was hard to ignore. "We're aware of an issue with Price's hair not appearing correctly when viewed at the lowest level of detail," a tweet from one of the official accounts says. "The team will be addressing it in a future update."
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This is an important caveat: the screenshots aren't from the game running across all standard machines. They're from people on lower specs. There are always trade-offs when it comes to making sure the game runs on low-powered machines, and it seems Captain Price's bedhead was one of them.
The post actually makes a slightly passive-aggressive pass at this fact. "Ultimately this will not be an issue if players meet our recommended specs," the tweet adds.
While it's understandably frustrating to be the butt of a joke that's missing context, there's a substantial audience whose specs are low for whatever reason, and they shouldn't feel like their experience is substandard. It's not the first time the franchise accounts have posted like this either. At least the Captain's hair will be done up properly, likely with a better hair transplant than your uncle got on holiday that time.
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