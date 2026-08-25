Our favorite Knight of the Seven Kingdoms character probably won't ever return: "Unfortunately, he's not in any more of the stories that George R.R. Martin has written"

One of the standouts of the brilliant Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was Daniel Ings' Ser Lyonel Baratheon. Known in George R.R. Martin's novellas as the Laughing Storm, his flamboyant portrayal won over viewers, leading to him to become a fan-favorite of the HBO Max series.
Unfortunately, it seems like he won't be a part of the upcoming second season of the show, as his character does not return again. Speaking to the Radio Times, Ings was asked if he'd be up for coming back.
"Oh, man, I'd love to," he told the publication. "Unfortunately, he's not in any more of the stories that George R.R. Martin has written so far, and our showrunner, Ira Parker, is sticking closely to those. There is a famous duel in the future [according to Game of Thrones lore]. Maybe I'll be 60 by that time! Whatever happens, I'd love to put in Lyonel’s little dangly earring again because he's such a fun character."
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At least Lyonel's line lives on as the great-grandfather to Robert, Stannis, and Renly Baratheon in the main Game of Thrones show, even if they don't quite share the same wit…
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 will see the return of Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan 'Dunk' the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon 'Egg' Targaryen. Consisting of six episodes once again, the second season will adapt Martin's second Dunk & Egg novella, 'The Sworn Sword.'
Filming has reportedly already wrapped on the show, which is expected to release in 2027. For more on all things Westeros, check out our guide to upcoming Game of Thrones TV shows and movies.
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