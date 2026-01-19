Game of Thrones fans have a new MVP after A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 1: Lyonel Baratheon

Everyone loves Lyonel Baratheon

Now that new Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has premiered, fans are all talking about one character in particular.

Although everyone loves the show's main duo Dunk and Egg, it's Lyonel Baratheon (played by Daniel Ings) who seems to have emerged as the fan favorite. Known as the Laughing Storm in George R.R. Martin's novellas, the flamboyant lord is the great-grandfather to Robert, Stannis, and Renly Baratheon from the original show.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows lowly hedge knight Dunk (Peter Claffey) as he attempts to make a name for himself at the Ashford Tourney – and reluctantly takes on an eager new squire, a mysterious young stable boy called Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

